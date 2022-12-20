Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat
Sutter County Library recently announced the long-awaited arrival of its children's play castle. This new feature was purchased through the contributions of an anonymous donor, the same person who also supplied sewing machines and other materials to the library's Skillshare program. Chalese Eggleston, the library’s children's services coordinator, said that her husband took the initiative to assemble the play structure in order to save Sutter County’s maintenance department the trouble. These acts of generosity came just in time for Christmas and the new year, giving children more opportunities to expand their minds and utilize their imaginations. A big reveal party is currently being planned for Jan. 21, 2023, with more information soon to come. The library is located at 750 Forbes Ave. in Yuba City and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.