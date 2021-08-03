Equipped with hot dogs and a smile, law enforcement agencies in Yuba and Sutter counties hosted various National Night Out events throughout the area on Tuesday.
The events were part of a national program intended to promote the relationship between the police and the communities they serve.
One of the events held in the area was by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at their headquarters at 1077 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City.
Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said it’s important for officers to be able to meet and interact with the community in a more fun and festive atmosphere.
“When you look at what’s going on nationally, we feel very blessed in this community and have a good working relationship with this community because we go out of our way to do this and make ourselves available and interact and answer questions,” Barnes said. “It helps with transparency, which is a big thing. It’s also showing the community that we’re people too. We live in this community, our kids go to school in this community and we’re just like everyone else.”
Andre Licon, a deputy sheriff who is part of the SCSO dive team, said the way they take part in the event is a bit different from traditional National Night Out events because they wanted one central location for people to attend.
“Previously for National Night Out we would travel throughout the county and try to engage with the community and public and show off our equipment and be able to put faces with names and engage with people on a personal level,” Licon said. “One of the problems that we ran into over the years is that the county is so vast … we just spent so much time traveling that it really limited the amount of personal engagement we could have. We couldn’t take time and converse with folks.”
He said last year they made a change of plans to have the event in house rather than having remote locations.
“We essentially made it an open house,” Licon said. “We brought out all of our wares, our equipment and invited folks to come see what we have. This gives us a chance for people to talk and get to know us and realize we’re just average folks like everyone else.”
Among the activities and displays at the event was an art project by area children that included paintings of dogs from various K-9 units. There were also snow cones from Rosie’s Sno Biz and several vehicles used by the SCSO.
Amber Jackson of Yuba City said she heard of the event via Instagram.
“I just love this stuff,” Jackson said. “When they (her children) were little I used to take them on tours of the fire department and police department. They love it and I just think it’s a good example.”
The corrections department was one of many within the SCSO that were there to explain what they do, both verbally and with hands-on activities and examples of equipment each department uses.
It had on display a pepper ball gun and shanks confiscated from inmates’ cells.
“I like dealing with the community and answering questions and seeing the kids and interacting with them and being a positive influence,” said Brandi Bevis, a corrections officer with the SCSO.
For the officers attending, National Night Out is more than just showing people what they do, but letting the community know who they are.