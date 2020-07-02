A Eureka man suspected in several armed robberies in the northstate was killed when he crashed his car in Red Bluff following a pursuit with California Highway Patrol officers around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30.
The suspect, Jacob Webber Gabriel, 32, was driving a 2006 Infinity FX35 on Highway 36E at 95 mph when he lost control of the car and crashed near the Home Depot.
Previous to the crash, the Chico Police Department contacted the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistant in locating and capturing Gabriel after he had reportedly rammed police vehicles and fled from Chico police who were attempting to take him into custody on arrest warrants for assault with a deadly weapon and multiple counts of robbery.
Believed to be armed and dangerous, Gabriel was located coming into Red Bluff on Highway 36W at Antelope Boulevard where Red Bluff police attempted to make a traffic stop. When Gabriel reportedly failed to stop the CHP attempted to deploy a spike strip, but the effort was unsuccessful.
Gabriel fled police reaching 110 mph through Red Bluff, traveling west on Antelope Boulevard and then Main Stree.
Traveling north on North Main Street, Gabriel he lost control of the Infinity and it collided a concrete center divide in the roads and then struck a CalTrans traffic trailer. The car went onto the gravel shoulder of the road where it overturned across the street from Home Depot.
Gabriel, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car. Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said life-saving measures were immediately initiated and Gabriel was then transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
The incident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.