The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that could help them apprehend an escaped prisoner.
At about 12:30 a.m. today (Monday), Butte County Sheriff’s Office correctional deputies were conducting a check of inmates housed in a minimum security dorm at the Butte County Jail, according to a news release from the office. While correctional deputies were finishing the check, Michael Berry, 29, of Chico slipped through an open door, made his way to and over a fence and escaped.
Correctional staff monitoring surveillance systems observed Berry escaping and immediately notified deputies.
As of mid-morning Monday, deputies and detectives were actively searching for Berry. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Berry’s location to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 530-538-7322.
Berry was sentenced to and was booked into jail Jan. 11 for felony burglary.