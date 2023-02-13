TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors host a meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 14 at 915 8th Street, Marysville.
– Reclamation District in Meridian holds its regular meeting Tuesday at 2 p.m. at 6724 Progress Road.
– Sutter County Planning Commission hosts a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a native bee workshop in the conference room at Colusa Industrial Properties, 100 Sunrise Boulevard, Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. Attendees will learn about native bees and how to attract these native bees to their gardens. For more information, call 530-458-0570 or visit cecolusa.ucanr.edu.
– Yuba Sutter Youth Poet Laureate Salma Alfaqeeh will lead a group of teens through different poetry and literary adventures during the “WeWrite Youth Workshop.” Attendees will have a chance to share their knowledge and skills and listen to other teens talk about their processes. Workshops are free and are held at 624 E Street, Marysville, from 4-5 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Hub Camera Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E Street, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Meet with other photographers, have your photos critiqued by a judge and learn from other local photographers. Every other month workshops are also held to learn and share ideas and techniques. New members are always welcome but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Regional Housing Authority will host a regular meeting at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 15 at 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City.