We here at the Corning Chamber of Commerce and resumed working in the office part-time. The office will be operational on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The office doors will still be closed to the public. You may contact us by phone, email or on Facebook. Even if we are not in the office when you reach out to us we will reply to you as soon as we can.
There is so much information flooding all of us as businesses, as a community and as individuals. We have received so much information that we are sharing as soon as we receive it. We are asking for you to keep checking our Facebook page for post, changes and information. This way we can get the information to you faster.
We will continue Friday eBlasts and monthly newsletters. If you have something from your business you want shared we will still incorporate that every Friday. We would also like to ask that you still submit Business Showcase and Chamber Spotlight People for our weekly newspaper articles.
Now more then ever I feel it is important to openly thank these folks who are helping others. It would be encouraging to read happy and inspirational stories rather then all the seclusion and distance we feel.
Remember we are all in this together. Stay Safe.