The North State Equity Fund (NSEF) announced last week that a third grant application process for non-profit organizations and groups that promote racial justice, social equity, and collaborations in the North State are now accepting letters of interest.
According to a release issued by NSEF, this fund is available to organizations or emerging groups based in Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama or Trinity counties.
“A collaboration between United Way of Northern California and North Valley Community Foundation, the North State Equity Fund (NSEF) was established in June 2020 after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police,” read the release.
Between 2020 and 2021 the NSEF distributed around $100,000 in grants to 21 organizations working to advance racial and social equity in the region. For this third cycle, NSEF is offering another $100,000, with grants up to $10,000 to address issues around racial justice or needs of a particular racial/cultural group.
“We are excited to celebrate the achievements and learn from our most recent grantees how we can continue to support their work,” said fund administrator Melody Proebstel, senior director of community engagement for United Way of Northern California.
Interested not-for-profit organizations that serve diverse racial backgrounds within the community and promote justice and healing are encouraged to submit a Letter of Interest (LOI) to norcalunited.co/grants no later than Jan. 31 at 5 p.m.
“NSEF seeks to grow its impact through organizational capacity building and collaboration that leads to advancements and healing in the realm of racial and social justice,” read the release.
According to the release, representatives from the organizations previously awarded NSEF grants will be convening this month to share updates about their ground-breaking work being done throughout the area’s nine counties.
Tax-deductible contributions to the fund can be made online at norcalunited.co/donate or via check payable to UWNC, mailed to United Way of Northern California, c/o North State Equity Fund, 3300 Churn Creek Rd., Redding, CA 96002.
For more information, visit www.norcalunitedway.org.