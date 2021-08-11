After more than two years of construction, Caltrans and its partners recognized the completion of the $19 million State Route 20 Roadway Improvement and Complete Streets Project in Colusa on Thursday.
The project – which included $2.2 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 – installed new pavement, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, upgraded traffic signals, underground utilities and a drainage and underground water run-off storage system along a mile-long stretch of State Route 20/Bridge Street between Butte Vista Drive and Market Street.
“With the completion of Bridge street it will solve the flooding that occurs during storm events,” said Colusa City Manager Jesse Cain. “It also gives the city a clean look as you enter into the city and with the trees that were planted. Over time it is going to give everyone that drives through Colusa a warm and inviting experience. This is a project that has been needed for the last fifty years and I am happy that I was able to help get it completed.”
Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, public information officer for Caltrans District 3, said the utility companies started relocating their overhead utilities in late 2018 and roadway construction started on the project the following year.
“We’re excited to complete another SB 1 project that fixes our aging roadways and improves safety, mobility and access for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “Through SB 1, we continue to make thousands of transportation improvements in the state.”
According to a release issued by Caltans, District 3, more than 8,000 vehicles and approximately 500 trucks per day use this segment of SR-20, which travels through one of the city’s main business corridors.
“State Route 20 is an important artery and economic link in the region. It was vital that we improve this highway for local residents, tourists and commercial and agricultural operators,” said Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal.
According to the release, SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies.
“Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1,” it was stated in the release.
For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit www.rebuildingca.ca.gov.