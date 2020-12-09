January 1
– A fire destroyed a large shop building next to Capay’s Harvest. While the shop building was destroyed, the store itself had almost no damage. The shop was once used to house the Capay Fire Department’s trucks before their current firehouse was built.
– To ring in the new year, the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station hosted its annual New Year’s Day breakfast at the fire station in Grimes.
“It’s just like a big family reunion,” said Grand Island Fire Captain Lance Swift. “People show up and see friends they haven’t seen in years.”
The breakfast included just about anything you could think to indulge on in the morning – eggs and bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, fruit, a breakfast burrito station and much more.
– (Jan. 2) Gerber resident, Raymond Walston III, drove a 2003 Toyota Camry at speeds reaching 120 mph while being pursued by the California Highway Patrol in a chase that started in Gerber, traveled through Corning, south into Orland and then back into Corning.
The incident started around 11:15 p.m., and ended on San Benito Avenue after Walston ran stop signs, stop lights, rammed a CHP vehicle and ran over a spike-strip. He was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on felony charges, including attack with a deadly weapon.
January 8
– The Honeybee Discovery Center was inviting the public to visit the buzzing museum on the first Friday of each month – the museum has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– Pat Kittle, owner of Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport in Colusa, said he knows plenty of people who began traveling to purchase their ammunition after the state implementation of a background check for all ammunition purchases that started on July 1, 2019.
Kittle said he had lost 16 percent of total sales since the law went into effect and attributes the sales loss in part to the added legislation.
“Unfortunately it’s another department to check in with,” said Kittle, who has owned his store in Colusa for 20 years. “I say there are a fair number of politicians (in California) who don’t want guns or are afraid of guns.”
– (Jan. 9) More than 400 people attended the 68th annual Winter Dinner and 17th annual Tehama County Cattlemen and CattleWomen’s Agricultural Scholarship Fundraiser at the county fairgrounds on Jan. 4. During the event Paskenta rancher and Cattlemen’s Association Director Tony Turri presented Fred Hamilton with the association’s Man of the Year award and Kari Dodd recognized Linda Johnson of Corning as the Tehama County CattleWomen’s Cowbelle of the Year.
January 15
– A state Assembly bill referred to as “Erik’s Law” failed to pass a vote at a Public Safety Committee hearing. The bill, AB 665, was named in honor of Colusa teen Erik Ingebretsen, who was murdered in 1997.
Authored by local Assemblyman James Gallagher, Republican of Yuba City, the bill would have prohibited “youthful offender parole hearings” for a person sentenced to life without parole before they were 18 years old, if judged to be irreparably corrupt, or incapable of rehabilitation.
– (Jan. 16) Corning City Manager Kristina Miller said she was pleasantly surprised that the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians for the third year has agreed to partially fund the city’s Recreation Department through the Promise Neighborhood Grant it administrates.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the tribe for the City to continue its recreation program with partial funding from the grant.
The City was awarded $200,000 in 2018 and $130,000 in 2019 by the tribe through the grant to implement a Youth Recreation and Enrichment Program, currently referred to as Corning Recreation. The most recent installment is for $75,000.
– Willows High School’s Meghan Weinrich, of the basketball team, was honored as the Northern Section’s No. 2 all-time scorer.
January 22
– The Colusa Fire Department was bustling in the early morning hours of Jan. 18, hours before they opened their doors to the community for the 2020 installment of their annual crab and steak feed.
Hosted by the Colusa Firefighters Association, the event has been a Colusa tradition for more than 30 years.
The eight person kitchen crew was hard at work by 7 a.m. to ensure that the surf and turf meal served with all the fixin’s was ready for the sold out crowd that started gathering in the apparatus bay of the firehouse when the doors opened that Saturday evening.
“It takes weeks and weeks of planning and shopping,” said Fire Captain Brad Long.
– (Jan. 23) Several agriculture-related awards were presented to members of the community during the 102nd Annual Meeting of the Tehama County Farm Bureau on Jan. 16 at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall.
Among those recognized was Burt Bundy, a member who has served on the bureau’s board of directors since 1993.
Awarded was Josh Davy as Friend of the Year; Chip Thompson as Media Person of the Year; Member of the Year was Eric Borror; Insurance Agent of the Year went to Steve and Kelly Mora; and Trena Kimler-Richards was Agriculture Educator of the Year.
– The proposed Sites Reservoir was scheduled to receive a $6 million investment from the federal government as part of a bipartisan spending bill that was signed during President Donald Trump’s year-end spending package.
According to a release issued by the Sites Project Authority, the funding, authorized by the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act, was appropriated to the Bureau of Reclamation to advance Sites Reservoir.
January 29
– (Jan. 30) It was packed crowds Friday and Saturday at the Tehama District Fairgrounds as this year’s Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale came to a close with the auctioning-off of top quality livestock. The highlights included a livestock dog sold for $16,000 to an Alberta Canada buyer, a champion Angus bull going for $13,000 and two 7-year-old geldings bought for $30,000 each. The final overall total for all three sales was $2,079,400, just dollars above last year’s total of $2,052,350, but not quite reaching to all time high total of $2.1 million in 2018.
– Orland High School’s Jennifer Soto, of the wrestling team, was ranked No. 1 in the 122 pound weight class, according to national rankings for high school girls wrestlers released by USA wrestling.
– After working out of a garage for the last few years, operations at Farmers Brewing Co. expanded into a 25,000-square-foot state-of-the-art 40 BBL brewery and the first batch of beer brewed at the new site was completed.
“The last three years of planning, retrofitting and construction have felt like a marathon and a sprint at the same time,” said Farmers Brewing Co. founder Bill Weller. “It feels great to finally turn the corner and be able to provide a consistent supply to our loyal customers.”
February 5
– (Feb. 6) Defense attorney, Roland Lawrence Bennett, of Corning has been disbarred from the practice of law for “felony convictions involving moral turpitude,” reported the State Bar of California.
Bennett was sentenced a year ago to serve three years and eight months in jail for allegedly bribing and dissuading a witness from testifying. However, the judge suspended the prison sentence pending Bennett’s completion of five years formal probation, 300 days in the county jail and that he submit to random drug testing, complete a drug and alcohol evaluation, and other standard terms.
– On the first Saturday of February each year, the Arbuckle Chapter of Future Farmers of America welcomes hundreds of their brother chapters from across the state for the annual Arbuckle FFA Agriculture Technology Field Day.
In the 22 years since its inception, the event has grown from just three competitions and a handful of students participants to more than 1,500 students from 108 schools competing in the 18 contests held during the 2020 installment.
– The Orland Fire Department hosted the 65th annual spaghetti feed fundraiser – it’s one of the department’s main fundraisers and helps them purchase things like equipment and medical supplies.
February 12
– Glenn County was ranked No. 3, percentage-wise, for population growth in California, according to a California Department of Finance report. It showed that the county increased in population by 1.54 percent, or 442 people, between July 2018 and July 2019 – the 2018 Camp Fire was cited as the lead contributor to the population increase in counties around Butte.
– The finale of the 55th Colusa Farm Show saw visits from families and farmers to the annual event at the Colusa County Fairgrounds.
There were an estimated 20,000 attendees at this year’s farm show, as well as over 300 vendors exhibiting tools and technology across the agricultural industry. The three-day event brought out seasoned attendees and vendors, as well as newcomers.
– (Feb. 13) The moment of seeing her FFA project pig mangled, bloody and dead was almost more than Corning High School student Amber Holland could bear. Her pig, which she was raising at the high school’s Rodgers Ranch had been attacked and killed by dogs.
It was the same for two more of the school’s sophomore FFA students, Kaden Kiefer, who was with Holland when they discovered the pigs, and A.J. Safford, who learned of the killings from his father, Bob Safford, a Corning High School agriculture teacher. The animals were being raised as project pigs for the Tehama District Fair’s 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction which takes place in April, less than three months away.
The attack occurred two weeks ago. Two days later Holland and Kiefer each bought another young pig to raise for the fair at a cost of $400 a pig, the same as what they paid for their first animals. Safford also bought a second pig which he is keeping at his family’s farm, and the other three FFA pigs housed at the ranch have been relocated.
Kiefer and Holland took their new pigs to the school ranch for a short layover before moving them to a different location. When they returned to the ranch the pigs had already been attacked by the dogs again.
A veterinarian was called and attended to the animals’ terrible wounds. Holland’s pig is still recovering, unfortunately, Kiefer’s pig didn’t make it.
February 19
– (Feb. 20) The man killed in an officer-involved shooting at Meadow Vista Apartment complex in Red Bluff on Wednesday, Feb. 19, has been identified by the Red Bluff Police Department as Alex Francisco Vazquez, 38, of Red Bluff who reportedly shot at officers with a handgun. He was subsequently shot and killed by return fire from the officers.
“At the time of this incident, Vazquez was actively being sought by the FBI for a federal warrant alleging possession with intent to distribute and controlled substance. The warrant listed Vazquez and armed and dangerous,” said Red Bluff Police Department Chief Kyle Sanders.
– In hopes of jumpstarting the longtime vision of many people in the community of Arbuckle, one resident submitted a video and put Arbuckle in the running for HGTV’s upcoming series “Home Town Takeover.”
Elijah Rodriguez, vice president of the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, said he was just browsing Facebook when he saw a post outlining the contest and though, “Oh my gosh, that would be so fun! How awesome would it be for them to come here?”
– Vape detectors were planned to be installed in Glenn County schools. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Glenn County Office of Education in order to install the devices in middle and high schools. The sheriff’s department had received a Tobacco Law Enforcement Grant designed to further education for youth, school administrators and community members. The purchase and installation of the detectors was one of the larger components of the grant.
February 26
– Orland resident Dean Fumasi shared his experience with beekeeping in their own backyard. The city council had also recently approved an ordinance that set some standards addressing hobby or recreational beekeeping.
– (Feb. 27) The text message Kaden Kiefer received at 2:30 a.m. woke him from his sleep – the message was almost more than he could bare – a friend was letting him know that the FFA pig Kiefer was raising for the Tehama District Fair Junior Livestock Auction had been killed in a barn fire. That was on Feb. 20.
This was the third fair project pig Kiefer and fellow student, Amber Holland, had lost in a month. The first two were killed by dogs while housed at the Corning High School Rodgers Ranch on Loleta Avenue.
The barn fire occurred at the Mason residence on Merrill Road.
– Dozens of people gathered in Williams Feb. 21 for a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the final 10 homes of a new affordable housing development.
The project, developed by the Sacramento-based affordable housing developer NeighborWorks Sacramento, brought 20 new Self-Help Housing units through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development’s Mutual Self-Help Housing program.
March 4
– (March 5) A Los Molinos man was stab multiple times while in the parking lot of Nuway Market on Saturday. His alleged attacker is behind bars on attempted murder charges.
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office reports Eli William Gosnell, 40, was in the parking lot at 8049 Highway 99E when he was stabbed by Joshua Alexander Goldsborough, 40, of Tehama around 4:48 a.m., Feb. 29 following an altercation between the two men.
– The Willows Fire Department served up beans during their annual feed. The money raised during the feed goes toward the department’s volunteer-related expenses, such as damaged uniforms or equipment. The event also gave people an opportunity to tour the firehouse and meet the firefighters.
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area did not have any measurable amount of rainfall during the month of February 2020, according to Eric Kurth, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Outside the possibility of a few hundredths of an inch of precipitation, Kurth says future weather patterns do not indicate any significant storms headed to the area.
“Looks like one of the dryer Februarys that we have seen; some places it might end up being a record,” Kurth said. “It’s certainly unusual.”
March 11
– From the variety of food made by local proprietors with regional commodities, to the locally sourced beer and wine selection and the countless raffle prizes and commodity boxes supplied by area vendors, the Colusa County Farm Bureau’s Local Bounty Fundraiser Dinner was just that – a bountiful supply of everything Colusa County and the surrounding region.
Melodie Johnson, executive manager of the Colusa County Farm Bureau, said more than 300 people were in attendance at the dinner held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds March 5.
– The Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District announced that it celebrated is 100-year anniversary.
– (March 12) A November run-off still seems likely for John Leach and Jerry Crow, the candidates running to fill the seat being vacated by Tehama County Supervisor Burt Bundy in District 5.
Measure G seems to have been voted down by Tehama County voters. Measure G was placed on the March 2020 primary ballot by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors as an attempt to close what they called a gap in the county’s general fund budget. If the measure had passed, estimates state it was projected to have raised $7.9 million annually.
March 18
– Glenn County activated the Emergency Operations Center to further coordinate a unified response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deputy director of the office of emergency services and Glenn County public health officer met to coordinate and proclaim a local emergency and local health emergency – the proclamations permitted county officials to conduct actions to further protect the health and safety of the community. School districts also started to announce closures, and local events started to be canceled and postponed.
– (March 19) Schools are closed, churches closed, and toilet paper is a hot commodity – these are just a few of the impacts the coronavirus pandemic is having on the community, its businesses and residents.
During the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, county Public Health Officer Dr. Richard Wickenheiser shared an update on the county’s response to the coronavirus, followed by the Board issuing an emergency declaration due to the impact the virus could have on the county, and to qualify for state and federal funding.
In addition, Corning City Manager Kristina Miller issued a written statement on the city’s response to the threat.
“The City of Corning takes the safety and health of our community as a top priority and is taking actions to limit the spread of this virus,” she said. “The City will follow all local, state and federal guidance. This is an evolving situation where changes in guidance are being made quickly. I encourage the public to remain calm and monitor the California Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites.”
– Officials at the Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services verified that there had been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no people had been tested or were under investigation in Colusa County.
Amy Micheli, Chief Operations/Nursing Officer for the Colusa Medical Center, said the facility was following the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines for testing and no patients had yet met the criteria but the hospital was limiting emergency room visits as a precautionary measure.
March 25
– While school districts throughout the county are shut down due to concerns over COVID-19, they are continuing to provide daily meals for children.
“There are more than 80 percent of our students throughout the county that are on the Free and Reduced program,” said Michael West, Superintendent of Schools for the Colusa County Office of Education. “That designation and through the assistance of Butte County Office of Education, we are able to offer a brown bag lunch and the following morning’s breakfast to all students in our county.”
– Glenn County implemented California’s stay at home order.
– A Corning man remains behind bars on $1 million bail after being arrested for the alleged on-going abuse of his 2-month-old infant. Joshua Cornsilk, 21, of Corning and the infant’s mother took the child to Enloe Medical Center’s emergency room in Chico on Thursday, March 19, where the baby was taken into protective custody due to its injuries.
“The injuries include numerous broken bones, internal injuries, chemical burns and head trauma,” said Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears. “ During the investigation we learned the abuse was not a one-time incident, but ongoing.”
After the parents left the hospital, Enloe staff contacted the police department concerning the alleged child abuse.
Cornsilk was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony child cruelty, assault with a caustic chemical, mayhem, assault causing great bodily injury, and battery with serious injury.
The infant was transported from Enloe to U.C. Davis Medical Center in Sacramento and is currently listed in stable condition.
UPDATE: Cornsilk was sentenced in Tehama County Superior Court to six years and four months in state prison for a charge of felony child abuse.
– The Glenn County STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Expo showcased local students’ projects and people gathered to celebrate STEM.