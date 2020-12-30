October 7
– After months void of most community events, Diana Lytal, president of the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, said the ninth annual Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival held Oct. 4 was the most attended installment of the event to date.
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee has hosted the annual event at LaVanche Hursh Park in Arbuckle on the first Sunday of October for almost a decade to welcome fall and the start of the holiday season.
– Murdock Elementary School was the first public school in Glenn County to have their waiver to reopen for in-person instruction approved by the California Department of Public Health.
– The Butte College Board of Trustees authorized the purchase agreement for a new Glenn County Center in Orland. The 13,700-square-foot facility will be near Cortina Drive and Interstate 5.
– The August Complex, which consisted of multiple fires that burned together, had burned more than 1 million acres – at the time it was 58 percent contained.
– It was time to celebrate all things “olive” in Corning as the community planned for the annual Olive Festival. Although, due to COVID-19, plans for the festivial looked very different from years past, with no parade, kids activities or car show but the event was sure to be a lot of fun with a Farmers’ Market and dozens of craft, food and organization booths, a raffle, olive drop and more.
October 14
– The 11th annual Flat, Fast and Fun Century Bike Ride, hosted by the Colusa Lions Club, returned to Colusa County, with about 120 riders signed up to participate in one of the three rides.
Proceeds from the event go back into the community of Colusa, according to Lions Club President Jim Pingrey.
– Hundreds of people turned out for the 73rd annual Olive Festival in Corning on Saturday, Oct. 10, the vast majority wearing facial coverings and tapping into the many bottles of hand sanitizer located throughout the Corning Community Park where the event took place. Hosted by the Corning Chamber of Commerce, the festival was okayed by the Tehama County Public Health Agency with COVID-19 rules and regulations in place.
– Vote-by-mail drop off locations opened for Glenn County voters – the elections office set up two voter assistance centers to provide in-person voting opportunities, issue replacement ballots and provide additional services. There were also drop boxes available.
– With threats of a recall ringing in their ears, the Tehama County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to renew the contract of Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin during a special meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Supervisor Candy Carlson voted against the extension.
Goodwin’s three-year contract renewal didn’t come without protests from numerous residents attending the 6 p.m. meeting, held at the Red Bluff Community Center to accommodate a standing-room-only crowd allowing for COVID-19 distancing.
Residents who spoke out against Goodwin’s performance complained about his handling of the budget, unprofessional behavior, lack of respect to his fellow employees and the public, employees receiving non-competitive salaries resulting in the inability to retain good employees and hire new ones – the list went on.
However, there were also comments of support for Goodwin, his work ethic and ability to serve the board of supervisors and the county.
Following the vote, many in the audience called out for a recall of some board members, including supervisors Dennis Garton and Bob Williams.
October 21
– Born on a farm in Long Valley, Idaho, Vic Dickison moved to the Corning area when he was just 4-years-old. That was 101 years ago. Last week, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, the centenarian-plus celebrated his 105th birthday at home with his wife, Darlene.
To what does he credit his longevity? “Keeping a stiff upper lip and facing life and this cruel old world head on, without whining or complaining,” he says. Then, with a twinkle in his eye and a quick smile at Darlene, he adds, “And listen to what your wife tells ya.”
This advice joins Dickison’s counsel from when he celebrated his 100th birthday, stating, “I eat whatever I want whenever I want. I eat eggs and bacon, or sometimes sausage, every morning for breakfast and don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. I’m the oldest veteran in this town and I plan on being around until I’m 105, that’s my plan.” He has succeeded.
Dickison also attributes his long life to his mother’s genes, she lived to the ripe old age of 101.
– Though he’d never met them prior to his arrival in Arbuckle in October, Shane Grammer, a Los Angeles-based artist said he felt like part of the Corona family, while in town to create a mural inspired by their daughter and sister Natalie Corona, the Arbuckle native and Davis Police officer killed in the line of duty on Jan. 10, 2019.
Grammer said the most powerful part of the experience for him was seeing and interacting with all of the people from the community that came out to see him at work.
“It really is a reflection of her life and what she meant to the community,” said Grammer. “It really felt Natalie was there with us.”
– An altercation between two women over a Trump 2020 banner in Glenn County led to a vehicle collision. Minor injuries were reported when one of the women fell prior to the collision. No arrests were made at the time.
– A Willows Fire Department engineer talked about why Measure H – which would have introduced a of a percent sales tax in the city of Willows and allowed the department to bring four new people to the department and provide advanced-life support care. The Orland Rural Fire Protection District had also proposed Measure G – which would have implemented an increase for taxable parcels inside the district for fire protection services.
October 28
– Nearly all of the candidates running for city, school board and county office attended a Candidates Night in Corning hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at the Community Park gazebo.
After each candidate gave their opening introduction, Corning Chamber of Commerce Board President Christine Fears provided questions, followed by a short period for closing statements.
– Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams submitted his official response to a Notice of Intent to Recall by certified letter on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Both Williams and Supervisor Dennis Garton were handed the intent notices by Martha Kleykamp and Jenny Alexander just moments before the Board of Supervisors meeting on Oct. 20.
“I wanted to write a six page response,” Williams said. “However, I was limited to only 200 words.”
The notice of intent states the grounds for the recall include complaints such as Williams and Garton being condescending to the public, ignoring constituents, failure to secure community safety, squandering county resources, putting the county in financial and environmental jeopardy, and more.
What appears to be the catalyst to the recall was also on the list - “Voted to renew Bill Goodwin’s (Tehama County chief administrator) contract when nearly every union has voted no confidence in him.”
– During the seventh annual Women of the Year event, Congressman John Garamendo and his Women’s Initiative Network honored 37 female leaders and visionaries from the Third Congressional District of California for their contributions to their community through public service, entrepreneurship and civic engagement. Of the honorees, three were from Colusa County – Denise Conrado, Stacey Costello and Janita Smith – and two – Janet Lacy and Barbra Mann – were from Glenn County.
– Construction crews planned to start work on a $2.9 million project to upgrade sidewalks, driveways and curb ramps along Highway 32 (Newville Road and Walker Street) in Orland.
– The northbound and southbound Interstate 5 rest areas in Glenn County were temporarily closed. Pacific Gas & Electric Company planned to shut off electricity to the facilities so crews could perform tree work around power lines – the work was to allow the utility company to install a power pole to serve newly-installed electric vehicle charging stations at the rest areas.
– Glenn County moved to the red tier (the second-most-restrictive tier) from purple (the most restrictive) in the state’s COVID-19 Blueprint for a Safer Economy. This allowed more businesses and activities to reopen.
November 4
– The historic Glenn County Superior Courthouse in Willows is being renovated and expanded and it was planned to be closed beginning in December. The project aims to improve security, functionality and increase efficiency. The project is planned to bring a two-story addition behind the original courthouse – which will include clerk’s offices and court operations, two courtrooms, the sheriff and holding areas for in-custody defendants. It will also include seismic strengthening. The courthouse is about 16,100 square feet and it will grow to be about 41,867 square feet.
–Instead of having the opportunity to present his case before the parole board next summer, convicted murderer Nathen Ramazzini will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after a Sacramento County Superior Court judge ruled that the passage of Senate Bill 394 violated the California Constitution.
Ramazzini was convicted of the special circumstances – first degree murder of his friend Erik Ingebretsen after luring him to a remote location just north of Colusa in July 1997 to be beaten and stabbed.
– A Sutter County Judge ruled in favor of plaintiffs Assembly Member James Gallagher and Assembly Member Kevin Kiley in a lawsuit filed against Gov. Gavin Newsom. The plaintiffs alleged that Newsom overstepped his authority in issuing an executive order regarding the November election. The ruling voided the governor’s order and prevented him from unilatering or changing state law in the future.
– A police body camera video of the officer-involved shooting of Oct. 20 on Gilmore Road was released to the public by the Red Bluff Police Department on Monday.
The video shows what reportedly occurred when a Red Bluff police officer shot Joseph Lloyd Thompson, 36, of Red Bluff. Discretion is advised for those who choose to view the video available on the Red Bluff Police Department’s Facebook page through YouTube.
The start of the video is audio from 911 emergency calls to law enforcement around 3:15 p.m. from residents in the Gilmore Road neighborhood concerning a man walking around with a “semi-automatic firearm” and shows a map of the area where the shooting took place. A narrator explains what is occurring as the video plays.
Body camera footage from two different officers are depicted in the video, both showing the moment when Thompson, who was armed with a firearm, was shot. It was later discovered during the investigation that Thompson’s firearm was a Sig Sauer .177 pellet rifle, which closely resembles an AR-15 style rifle.
Thompson survived the shooting and was later released after being treated in a hospital.
November 11
– Although the results of the local election aren’t official, per the Tehama County Elections Office, there are some clear winners who are looking forward to their next adventure in service to the community.
John Leach of Corning has been elected to serve as Tehama County Supervisor District 5, beating out his opponent, Jerry Crow.
Taking the helm as Corning’s mayor is City Councilman Robert Snow. He will be taking over for Mayor Doug Hatley who chose not to run for another two year term. Snow, 46, is a native of Corning who served one, four-year term on the City Council. He was elected over his opponents, Michael LePeilbet and John Harrison.
Re-elected to serve his second four-year term on the City Council is Chuy Valerio.
New to the City Council is the owner of Sweet Swirls, Shelly Hargens, 60, who has ran her local business for seven years. Hargens earned the highest number of votes in the election for two seats on the City Council, with Valerio coming in second and candidate, Lisa Lomeli, coming in third.
Raymond Rodrguez and Jani Greer-Franer were both elected to the Corning Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees.
Greer-Franer, 67, feels extremely honored that so many Corning residents voted for her and wants them to know of her.
– Deputies from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to investigate a report of a man with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway in Willows. A 28-year-old man later died at the hospital.
– Gustavo Becerra, executive director of the Regional Housing Authority for the tri-county area, said the pandemic has tightened the inventory of affordable housing within the region even further as more and more people are in need.
“Many people lost employment as a result of the pandemic, and the need for affordable housing in our communities grew even further,” said Becerra.
November 18
– Colusa County had awarded $796,769 in grant funding to local businesses during two rounds of the Coronavirus Relief Small Business Assistance Grant Program offered by the county to help mitigate the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on local business owners.
– After nearly three months, seven incident management teams and thousands of personnel, the August Complex is now 100 percent contained at 1,032,648 acres. The fires within the complex ignited Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 when California was hit by lightning strikes.
– The Orland Arts Commission announced that the professional decoration and lighting of Orland’s Christmas tree will be funded by the George Turnbull Memorial Fund every year from now on. This includes year-round lighting of the tree as well as for the holiday season.
– Sacramento Valley Mirror Publisher Tim Crews at age 77. He had been in the hospital since September after suffering from cellulitis, pneumonia and a stroke.
– Due to an unprecedented surge in the rate of increase in COVID-19 cases, California applied the “emergency brake” and Glenn County, along with several other northern California counties, was placed back into the most-restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
– The Main Event Gallery, 710 Main St., Red Bluff, has reopened its doors with County Health safety measures provided for the safety of visitors due to COVID-19.
Art lovers can now leisurely experience a world of light through the luminous paintings of featured artist, Sharon Crabill of Redding, as well as the works of gallery members in a variety of styles and mediums. The Gallery’s Art Shop offers many smaller, unique art pieces to browse.
November 25
– Salvador Garcia-Vaca, accused of murdering Williams native Karen Garcia in January 2018, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Nov. 17, admitting to the kidnapping and robbery of the victim following an altercation, in addition to a weapons enhancement charge.
According to Colusa County District Attorney Matthew R. Beauchamp, the “recently jilted” defendant admitted that he killed Garcia, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, in a fit of spontaneous rage and jealousy after learning that she was preparing to move out of the residence they shared.
– John Wayne Card, who was convicted of murdering three members of a Willows family in 1974 and kidnapping and holding hostage three members of another family, was denied parole at a hearing.
– Glenn County law enforcement agencies announced that they didn’t plan to enforce a stay-at-home order from the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a mandatory overnight stay-at-home order to be observed in counties within the purple tier.
– The positive cases of COVID-19 in Tehama County over a seven-day period reached 275, announced Val Lucero, Tehama County Public Health Agency executive director.
Lucero shared this information with the Tehama County Board of Supervisors during it meeting on Tuesday morning.
“This week in terms of our COVID-19 cases we have 1,528 positive cases as of (Nov.) 22nd, with 25 reported deaths, 450 people under an order of isolation or quarantine, and 11 patients hospitalized,” she added. “We have moved to the point that Public Health is overwhelmed with the number of positive cases.”
Lucero said people in the community are having a hard time getting ahold of Public Health because the lines are constantly busy.
December 2
– Nearly 100 people across the nation banned together virtually Nov. 28 for a 5K run to support women’s health and to remember the life of a Colusa County native that lost her battle with colon cancer three years ago on what would have been her 38th birthday.
“We chose to do a run to support women’s health, specifically colon and colorectal cancer in honor of my sister Laurel Ash Stevens,” said Sadie Ash, founder of the Colusa based non-profit organization The Farmer’s Daughter, who hosted the run.
According to Ash, Laurel was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer in 2013 at the age of 30.
According to Ash, the goal of the inaugural run was to raise money to benefit Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Butte and Glenn counties.
“We want to work with local doctors and hospitals to promote early testing and detection,” said Ash.
Of the 92 people involved, Ash said runners as far away as Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas, Florida, Rhode Island and Baja Mexico participated, as well as several others throughout the state.
– The Glenn and Colusa Groundwater authorities hosted meetings that aimed to engage and inform people about local groundwater regulation as an outcome of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and the development of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Colusa Subbasin.
– A Red Bluff woman is behind bars on $1 million bail, suspected of child pornography and sexually assaulting a child.
Rachel Michaela Campbell-Holt, 27, was arrested by Red Bluff police around 7 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, on Scottsdale in Red Bluff.
Police contacted Campbell during a disturbance at her home, at which time officers learned she had been allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.
During the investigation officers found numerous items of evidence pertaining to the on-going sexual abuse of the child, reported the Red Bluff Police Department in a press release.
“Within the evidence of child pornography we saw depictions of the 5-year-old victim, as well as other unidentified children,” said Red Bluff Police Lt. Matt Hansen.
December 9
– Giving is more than just a season for the folks at the Ministerial Association of Colusa County, who facilitate food distributions in several towns throughout the county each month.
“Because of recent partnerships and efforts from our associated ministers, our Ministerial Association, on average, serves 1,200 families every month,” said Jason McMullan, president of the Ministerial Association of Colusa County.
The non-profit organization also distributed the annual holiday baskets to those in need throughout the county during the holiday season.
According to McMullan, the holiday baskets program is usually facilitated by the Colusa Food Basket Association, and with the assistance of many volunteers, they give out more than 400 baskets each year at the Colusa County Fairgrounds in mid-December.
Spectators in and out of vehicles lined Solano Street in Corning Saturday evening in anticipation of the town’s annual Hometown Lighted Christmas Parade, and even with a pandemic clouding the holidays, the event didn’t disappoint.
Led by scout troops presenting the Colors, the parade marched down the main street of town followed by an array of floats, marching units, dancers, horses, tractors, the Grinch, and Santa Claus and his Missus.
“We have 24 entries this year,” said Chamber of Commerce Manager Christina Hale. “Under the circumstances of COVID-19 and all the restrictions associated with that, we are really pleased with the turnout.”
December 16
– While the stay-at-home order has been in effect for almost a week, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colusa County, surpassing 1,000 Dec. 15.
“We recognize that many Colusa County residents are following the public health protocols implemented to reduce local transmission, and yet our numbers continue to increase,” said Denise Carter, Chair of the Colusa County Board of Supervisors. “Now is where the rubber meets the road – we need to get everyone on board to break this surge.”
– The murder suspect in a standoff with law enforcement in Corning on Dec. 11, appeared in Tehama County Superior Court on Tuesday for arraignment.
Elfego Chavez Acevedo, 37, of Red Bluff, wanted for reportedly shooting and killing 52-year-old Arturo Eugene Bent III, of Red Bluff on Aug. 3, was staying in a shed located at the residence 1207 East Ave., in Corning when the Corning Police Department received an anonymous tip concerning the man’s whereabouts.
With assistance from Red Bluff police and Tehama County Sheriff’s Department, Corning officers surrounded the residence around 6 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11.
Officers made contact with the residents of the home and they were removed from the area, as were neighbors near the property. In addition, for precautionary measures Olive View Elementary School and Maywood Middle School were placed on lockdown.
At some point, early in the six hour standoff, Acevedo was shot in the arm by a Red Bluff police officer, said Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears.
Around 12 p.m., Acevedo and a woman with him, Diana Munoz, of Corning peacefully surrendered to law enforcement.
– Parades lit up the streets of Glenn County in an effort to spread some holiday cheer. A couple organized a light parade – which included 21 entries who put up holiday lights and other decorations on vehicles and trailers – to go around the streets of Orland. The Willows Chamber of Commerce also organized for Santa to make an appearance. The Willows Fire Department escorted the Christmas icon around Willows on four nights in different parts of town.
December 23
– The Williams Unified School District’s Board of Trustees fired the district’s superintendent during a special meeting Dec. 17.
WUSD Superintendent Dr. Edgar Lampkin was placed on a leave of absence through Feb. 16, 2021. Lampkin had been superintendent for the district since June 2016.
“The newly elected board believes that its vision for the future and expectations for leadership require a change in management style and new leadership that will benefit our district and the students we serve,” it was stated in a release issued by the board following the meeting.
The decision was made by a 4:1 vote, with newly appointed board members Edward Davis, Patricia Ash, Kathleen Bautistia and Cesar Perez voting in favor of the termination. The four new members were appointed to their positions during the regularly scheduled monthly board meeting held just days earlier, on Dec. 14.
– The newly-elected Orland City Council members took their oath of office. The council, municipal staff and community members also expressed appreciation to two members as they stepped away from decades of city council service.
– The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1770 Auxiliary hosted their Wreaths Across America event – with modifications – to place about 1,350 wreaths on the graves of veterans at the Willows, Germantown (in Artois), Princeton, Butte City, Elk Creek and Maxwell cemeteries. The event aims to remember and honor veterans and teach youth about the value of freedom.
– The Glenn County Resource Conservation District announced that they are partnering with California Olive Ranch and Chico State’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture and Resilient Systems on a project to improve soil health in an olive orchard near Artois.
– Glenn County Public Health conducted a clinic to provide the first 50 doses of the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to frontline healthcare workers.
– A state prison sentence of 32 years was handed down to a Corning man by the Tehama County Superior Court in a child sex abuse case.
Bonifacio Hernandez Munoz, 42, was arrested by Tehama County sheriff’s detectives on April 11, 2018 in Corning during an investigation into ongoing sex abuse of a child.
The Tehama County District Attorney’s Office said Munoz pleaded guilty to two counts each of felony continuous sexual abuse of a child and forcible oral copulation with minor over 14 years.
He was originally charged with rape by force, aggravated sexual assault of child, sending harmful matter to minor, sexual penetration of a child under 10 years, in conjunction with the charges to which he pleaded guilty.
December 30
– The 2019-2020 Colusa County grand jury released its yearly report, highlighting several investigations they have conducted over the past year as well as recommendations for the county moving forward.
The report included findings from their investigation of the Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility and The Maxine Singer Youth Guidance Center, the Colusa County Jail and the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District.
– Sites Reservoir was awarded $13.7 million in the 2021 federal spending bill – authorized through the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act. The reservoir also reached a milestone with the release of a final feasibility report by the Bureau of Reclamation.
– The Glenn County Fairgrounds hosted the Avenue of Lights drive-through display.
– An ordinance introducing a three-year pilot program for the cultivation of industrial hemp cultivation was presented to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors. The board voted unanimously to accept the introduction of the ordinance which was developed through a series of seven study sessions involving people in the industry, along with officials in the county’s Agriculture, Environmental Health, Planning and Building departments.
Tehama County Agriculture Commissioner Doni Rulofson said, “The ordinance is a collaboration of this working group which came very close to a full consensus on the ordinance introduced today.”
The pilot program requires growers obtain a permit from the county agriculture commissioner through an application process and cultivation can take place in county agriculture zoning districts 1-4 only.