2021 Colusa Fair canceled

The board of directors of the 44th District Agricultural Association voted unanimously to cancel the 2021 Colusa County Fair and restructure the junior livestock auction due to health and safety concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“While many may feel this decision was made too early, we have to project into the future and with the countless list of unknowns this decision was made to protect the financial fate of our fairgrounds,” said Colusa County Fairgrounds CEO Laura Ford. “Having lost all revenue sources since March 2020, and the recent cancelation of our largest revenue maker, the 2021 Colusa Farm Show, already put our yearly budget in a deficit. This year may not have the carnival, the pageants, the derby, concerts or the building full of displays but we are committed to following the rules and guidelines presented to us.”
According to Ford, this decision comes as a disappointment to fair staff, board members, the non-profit foundation, sponsors, exhibitors, vendors and the entire Colusa County community but since the facility is run by the state they must abide by certain rules and policies set in place by the governor, unlike other fairgrounds that are county funded.
Although the bright lights of the midway will not shine at the Colusa County Fairgrounds this year, Ford said the Junior Livestock Auction will still go on.
“We are planning for a week filled with junior livestock exhibitor market evaluations beginning the week of June 7 through June 11, and a live auction on June 12 here in the T.K. Marshall Arena at the fairgrounds,” said Ford. “All livestock exhibitors will have the opportunity to have their market animal projects evaluated and sell at auction.”
Ford said fairgrounds staff has already begun processing livestock entries, searching for judges, ordering awards and contacting potential sponsors in preparation for the revised fair week activities while following current COVID-19 restrictions.
“Please know that this is a huge blow to our small community fairgrounds that struggles to keep the doors open year-round,” said Ford. “This is the last thing the Board of Directors, who are appointed by the governor, or myself, who is appointed by nine board members, wants to go through. We are just as disappointed as our community is, however, we are continuing our dedication to our youth and our community the best we are allowed to. That is what we do, we adjust, we move forward, we adapt.”
Ford said more information about the redesigned livestock auction will be made available in the coming weeks and months as the event gets closer.
“I’m looking forward to seeing each and every one of our community members faces, here on the grounds enjoying a corn dog, watching the derby and riding the ferris wheel once the restrictions have been lifted,” said Ford. “Nothing will make me smile more.”
For more information, call Ford at 458-2641 extension 101.