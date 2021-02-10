The Internal Revenue Service announced it would begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns on Feb. 12.
Following new tax law changes introduced in December 2020, the Feb. 12 start date to the tax season allows the IRS time to do additional programming and testing of its systems. The tax law changes provided a second round of Economic Impact Payments and other benefits.
The IRS urges taxpayers to file electronically with direct deposit as soon as they have the information they need.
“Planning for the nation’s filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working non-stop to prepare for this as well as delivering Economic Impact Payments in record time,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a press release. “Given the pandemic, this is one of the nation’s most important filing seasons ever. This start date will ensure that people get their needed tax refunds quickly while also making sure they receive any remaining stimulus payments they are eligible for as quickly as possible.”
Last year’s average tax refund was more than $2,500. More than 150 million tax returns are expected to be filed this year, with the vast majority before the April 15 deadline. The IRS anticipates nine out of 10 taxpayers will receive their refund within 21 days of when they file electronically with direct deposit if there are no issues with their tax return.
Tips for taxpayers
—File electronically and use direct deposit for the quickest refunds.
—Check IRS.gov for the latest tax information, including the latest on Economic Impact Payments.
—For those who may be eligible for stimulus payments, they should carefully review the guidelines for the Recovery Rebate Credit. Most people received Economic Impact Payments automatically, and anyone who received the maximum amount does not need to include any information about their payments when they file. However, those who didn’t receive a payment or only received a partial payment may be eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit when they file their 2020 tax return.
—Remember, advance stimulus payments received separately are not taxable, and they do not reduce the taxpayer’s refund when they file in 2021.
Key filing season dates
—Jan. 15: IRS Free File opens. Taxpayers can begin filing returns through Free File partners; tax returns will be transmitted to the IRS starting Feb. 12. Tax software companies also are accepting tax filings in advance.
—Jan. 29: Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day to raise awareness of valuable tax credits available to many people — including the option to use prior-year income to qualify.
—Feb. 12: IRS begins 2021 tax season. Individual tax returns begin being accepted and processing begins.
—Feb. 22: Projected date for the IRS.gov Where’s My Refund tool being updated for those claiming Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), also referred to as PATH Act returns.
—First week of March: Tax refunds begin reaching those claiming EITC and ACTC for those who file electronically with direct deposit and there are no issues with their tax returns.
—April 15: Deadline for filing 2020 tax returns.
—Oct. 15: Deadline to file for those requesting an extension on their 2020 tax returns.