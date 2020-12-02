The Virginia Yerxa Community Read Committee has announced the 2021 book-in-common selection – Richard Adam’s adventure tale, “Watership Down.”
“This year’s book happens to be one of my all-time favorites, and I think is the perfect antidote to all that 2020 has brought us,” said Stacey Zwald Costello, Virginia Yerxa Committee chairperson.
Set in England’s Southern Downs, this stirring epic follows a band of rabbits on their flight from the intrusion of man and the certain destruction of their home to a mysterious promised land.
“Led by a resolute pair of friends, the journey from their native Sandleford Warren through harrowing trials posed by predators and adversaries is full of adventure, courage and survival,” according to a release by the committee. “Don’t be fooled by the four-legged characters, this classic is filled with rich language and deep insight that will get you through the darkest days of winter and leave you excited for a new spring.”
Each year since 2010, the Virginia Yerxa Community Read Committee has chosen a literary work and organized a series of community events based on the piece to promote literacy within Colusa.
“For those of you who, like the Virginia Read Committee, were disappointed by the cancelation of the 2020 Virginia Read Day honoring Amy Tan’s seminal work, “The Joy Luck Club,” we are planning to do a smaller scale celebration in February 2021,” according to the release. “We feel it would be remiss to skip over this contemporary classic that examines parent-child relationships, family dynamics and cultural legacy with such depth and wisdom.”
According to the release, details and additional information about the scaled down celebration are still in the works and will be announced soon.
The Virginia Yerxa Community Read was founded in 2010, in honor of Virginia Yerxa, whose long standing mission was to promote literacy to Colusa’s youth.
According to the release, book discussion and events for the spring are in the planning stages. These events will lead up to the annual Virginia Read Day, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2020.
The 2021 selection will be available at all branches of the Colusa County libraries and at Colusa school libraries. New copies may be purchased at Davison Drug and Stationery and used copies may be found at The Bookworm.
For more information, visit www.virginiaread.net or follow the Virginia Yerxa Community Read on Facebook and Instagram.