2021 Wreath Across America purchase deadline is Friday

There are just a few days left to sponsor a wreath to honor a veteran at the Colusa Cemetery during the Wreaths Across America event that will take place Dec. 18.
Since 2008, Congress has designated a date in December each year as National Wreaths Across America Day to remember and honor veterans and each year ceremonies take place at cemeteries across the United States to lay wreaths on the graves of each of the fallen.
Daniell Frampton, district manager for the Colusa Cemetery District, said there are 752 veterans buried at the Colusa Cemetery and, as of last week, about 300 wreaths had been purchased.
“This WAA program is important to Colusa Cemetery because it recognizes all the veterans interred in our cemetery, it’s our way to honor what they sacrificed for freedom,” said Frampton.
According to Frampton, the cutoff to purchase a wreath is Nov. 26. All wreaths purchased after that time will go towards next year’s ceremony.
This is the third year the Colusa Cemetery has participated in the nationwide event, and Frampton said next year cemetery district officials hope to include the Catholic Cemetery and the Williams Cemetery as well.
Joining several cemeteries across the nation, the Colusa Cemetery, located at 1974 Wilson Ave. in Colusa, will host a remembrance wreath laying ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18, to place hundreds of wreaths on the graves of the hundreds of veterans buried there.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and the public is welcomed to attend.
Frampton said during the ceremony, the cemetery will honor a Gold Star mother and father.
After the ceremony, all of the wreaths purchased will be laid on the grave of a veteran within the cemetery, and Frampton said the hope is to provide each veteran with a wreath.
The Stonyford Indian Valley Cemetery, 5031 Walkup Road, Stonyford, will also be participating in the national day of remembrance for the second time this year.
According to John Huttman, member of the Stonyford Indian Valley Cemetery Board of Directors, there are 54 veterans buried in the Stonyford cemetery.
Wreaths cost $15 each and can be purchased for the Colusa Cemetery at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0636 or at the Colusa Cemetery Office. Those that purchase two wreaths will get a third wreath free.
To purchase wreaths for the Stonyford Indian Valley Cemetery, visit https://tinyurl.com/3vdhxj6c.
For more information, call 458-2650 or visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.