The Virginia Yerxa Community Read Committee has announced the 2022 book-in-common selection – “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.
“Although unsuccessful during his lifetime, Fitzgerald’s novel has become widely considered to be the greatest American novel of all time,” read a release issued by the Virginia Yerxa Community Read committee.
Set in the summer of 1922, The Great Gatsby is both a tragic love story, and a social commentary on American life.
“Despite depicting an aspect of American life a century ago, the story is as relevant today as it was when it was written,” read the release. “The story of the wealthy, quixotic Jay Gatsby and his obsessive love for Daisy Buchanan is also a cautionary tale of the American Dream in all its hedonism, decadence, and passion.”
According to the release, book discussion and events for the spring are in the planning stages. These events will lead up to the annual Virginia Read Day, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Each year since 2010, the Virginia Yerxa Community Read Committee has chosen a literary work and organized a series of community events based on the piece to promote literacy within Colusa in honor of Virginia Yerxa, whose long standing mission was to promote literacy to Colusa’s youth.
The 2022 selection will be available at all branches of the Colusa County libraries and at Colusa school libraries. New copies may be purchased at Davison Drug and Stationery, 640 Market St, Colusa, and used copies may be found at The Bookworm, 440 Market St., Colusa.
For more information, visit www.virginiaread.net or follow the Virginia Yerxa Community Read on Facebook and Instagram.