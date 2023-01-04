Editors Note: This is the first installment of a four-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2022 in the Tribune-County area by reporters from the Colusa County Sun-Herald, the Glenn County Transcript and the Corning Observer. (Dates are when the news stories were published.)
January 5
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution Dec. 14, 2021, that established new boundaries for the five supervisorial districts within the county based on data obtained through the 2020 U.S. Census.
The resolution included two key shifts within the county’s population centers, including the Goades Extension of the city of Colusa that now resides entirely in Colusa County District 5 after previously being bifurcated between Districts 2 and 5; and District 4 now includes an additional full city corridor, south to E Street in Williams, and also now extends to the south county boundary.
“Every 10 years, local governments use new census data to redraw their district lines to reflect how local populations have changed,” read a staff report released by the county.
– Fernando Palomares, 29, of Vina is arrested and charged on suspicion of shooting and killing Alicia Flores, 21, of Corning while she sat in a vehicle in the parking lot of Centerfolds nightclub on Dec. 30. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Flores was shot several times.
January 12
– It was by unanimous vote the Tehama County Board of Supervisors decided to not censure one of its own, Supervisor Candy Carlson, in response to the county's 2021 Grand Jury report accusing her of bullying county employees.
During the 69th annual Winter Dinner and 18th annual Tehama County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen's Agricultural Scholarship Fundraiser Bob de Braga is awarded the cattlemen’s Man of the Year and Shelley Macdonald was recognized as the Tehama County CattleWomen's Association Cowbelle of the Year by Kendra McCluskey.
January 19
– Paulyne White, of Corning and Robert Jones Insurance was presented the Farm Bureau's Insurance Agent of the Year award during the 104th annual Tehama County Farm Bureau Dinner and Farm Bureau member Shanna Long, also of Corning received the Media Person of the Year award.
– Carlos Villalobos, 28, shot by a Red Bluff police officer on Jan. 12 was released from the hospital and booked into the Tehama County Jail after he allegedly shot into the residence of his ex-girlfriend on the 1400 block of Madison Street.
January 26
– To increase the number of low-income housing units available in Orland while working to reduce homelessness in the area, the city of Orland and Glenn County teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to convert an old motel into an affordable housing option.
Estimates projected that the 34 units will house between 40-50 individuals.
“We will provide onsite program services provided by Glenn County Health and Human Services as well as Veterans Affairs and Medical Service providers,” said Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, the county affiliate which oversees Glenn County. “The facility will have a casework office and a large conference room for events, classes and gatherings.”
Hale said the project will prioritize housing for those who are elderly, disabled and veterans.
– The City of Corning decides to form an ad hoc committee to assist in expediting decision making and design in development of the $8.5 millionProposition 68 Recreation Center and City Plaza to be constructed on 1.79 acres on Solano Street between Third and Fourth streets.
February 2
– Oroville resident, Ryan Scott Blintson, 38, accused of killing Loreen Severs, 88, of Los Molinos and attempting to kill her 91-year-old husband, Homer Severs, on May 18, 2020, was in Butte County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing. He was held to answer for three separate counts of murder, attempted murder, and arson, as a result of the preliminary hearing.
– During the annual Corning Chamber of Commerce Installation Dinner awards presentation Lisa Lomeli, owner of Chata's Churros, was honored as Business Person of the Year; Beverly Wilson, a Corning High School students and 4-H leader, as Junior Achievement of the Year; and Marie Brayman as Volunteer of the Year.
February 9
– A bull sold for $30,000, a livestock dog for $45,000 and a horse for $59,000 during the 2022 Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale at the Tehama District Fairgrounds. The sales overall total was $2,640,600.
– Troy Lyn Zimmerman, 42, of Red Bluff is arrested by the Red Bluff Police Department on Feb. 1 as a suspect in the murder of 40-year-old Red Bluff resident Robert Parmenter. He is suspected of killing Parmenter during a fight May 8, 2021.
February 16
– For several weeks, jurisdictions in the region received notices from the Regional Housing Authority about its decision to cancel agreements meant to provide ways for low-income residents to improve their homes.
Under the direction of Executive Director Gustavo Becerra, the Regional Housing Authority (RHA) sent letters to affected jurisdictions notifying them of the agency’s decision to no longer participate in a program that helped facilitate deferred loans that were essential in helping low-income individuals and families rehabilitate their homes.
“The individual Cities and Counties still have the authority to administer them on their own behalf. The decision to discontinue our administration of these programs is purely fiscal, the allowed fees are not sufficient to cover the staffing costs (salaries/benefits),” Becerra said in an email. “Our other low-income properties and programs have had to subsidize these administrative costs. That reduces our ability to replace roofing, flooring, appliances, etc. to provide quality housing to our most vulnerable residents.”
– The California Department of Transportation announced in February that Orland would be receiving funds as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California initiative.
In Orland, money from Caltrans was allotted to help fund the Orland Interchange Beautification Project. This $2.7 million project planned to improve and upgrade the I-5 and State Route 32 interchange.
“Enhancements will include sculpture artwork, slope paving, and the installation of inert landscape materials,” read a release issued by Caltrans.
These projects are designed to foster cultural connections and civic pride, the transportation agency said, and could generate as much as 3,600 jobs over multiple years. With its initiative, Caltrans said it will be removing trash and will help beautify community gateways and public areas along highways, streets, and roads.
– A Red Bluff man, 38-year-old Franklin Goubert, accused of setting more than 100 fires in the Red Buff area over a four year period was found guilty of felony arson of forest land and two counts of arson of property by a Tehama County Superior Court trial. He is later found guilty and sentenced to five years in state prison.
– Gabriel Hydrick, former chief administrator for Plumas County, is hired as the new chief administrator for Tehama County on a three-year contract. His salary and benefits package over the next year will be $238,575, a jump in pay over his predecessor, Bill Goodwin, who retired Jan. 1.
– Alejandro Leon Urquidez, 56, of Corning is convicted of 19 felony counts of forcible sexual assault involving three female victims, all of whom were young girls at the time of the abuse.
February 23
– A Tehama County Jail inmate from Corning, Trey Cleveland King, 34, who escaped on Feb. 18 was captured two days later by a City of Lincoln police officers and Butte County sheriff's sergeant. Accessories to the escape, Bethany Lauren Gaylord, 33, of Red Buff and William Richard Keys, 41, of Corning were arrested by the sheriff's office that same day on suspicion of accessory for helping King flee the jail.
– The city of Orland approved the hiring of a school resource officer, a position that has not been filled within the city for more than 15 years. The position was to be funded by a nearly $400,000 grant from the Department of Justice under the California Healthcare, Research and Prevention Tobacco Tax Act of 2016, which the Glenn County Office of Education received approval for in November 2021.
“The SRO will focus much attention on tobacco abuse cessation and prevention but will also perform any other normal law enforcement functions needed,” read a city staff report. “... (the SRO) will be available for evening and weekend school events like football games. The SRO will also be available to respond to OPD emergencies if needed.”
March 2
– What started as a quest to find out more about their heritage led a Los Angeles couple to a humble home in Colusa to uncover a mystery more than 70 years old.
Patrick Pirkey and his wife Sandra Fowler have heard countless stories about their Pirkey heritage for years, but despite the many tales, they said the holes in the timeline lead to many questions.
“Sandra has done an amazingly remarkable job of discovering and illuminating this side of the Pirkey/Longmire family,” said Pirkey.
During her research, Fowler found a newspaper article about the Frank Z. Pirkey House located at 738 Jay St. in Colusa.
The new information uncovered by Fowler led to several more questions so the couple decided to add Colusa to the itinerary of their Thanksgiving road trip.
“Patrick and I drove from Los Angeles to Colusa determined to learn as much as we can about the history of the Pirkeys and Longmires in Colusa, Willows, Sacramento and Glenn County at large,” said Fowler. “(We were) determined to find out exactly where Great Grand Dad Pirkey is laid to rest.”
Through research and assistance from a local historian, Patrick Pirkey and Fowler learned that their great granddad’s house on Jay Street in Colusa was now owned by a local businessman and rented to a young family. The couple visited the home and during a tour of the backyard, discovered just what they had been looking for.
“Sure enough, under those cinder blocks was a huge, 1,000 pound headstone, really well done, with his name on it,” said Pirkey.
– The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and the Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) launched round two of the Well Monitoring Pilot Program as part of Groundwater Sustainability Plan efforts in the Colusa Subbasin.
“The Colusa Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) are implementing an incentive-based pilot program to work with interested growers and landowners to continuously monitor groundwater use and water levels at participating wells,” read a release issued by the GSAs. “This voluntary, non-regulatory program is intended to support the GSAs in gathering information regarding groundwater use in the subbasin while providing participants with near-real time access to information on well production and groundwater levels at their wells to support irrigation management.”
Growers and landowners that participated in the Well Monitoring Pilot Program signed up to work with the authorities to monitor groundwater use and water levels for three years at participating wells starting prior to the 2022 growing season.
– U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez sentenced three former leaders of the Paskenta Tribe of Nomlaki Indians after they pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to embezzle millions of dollars and tax fraud. John A. Crosby, 56, of Redding, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison and to pay a $10,000 fine; his mother, Ines S. Crosby, 76, of Orland, to four years and nine months in prison; and her sister, Leslie A. Lohse, 67, of Glenn, to three years and five months in prison.
March 9
– After a two year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colusa County Office of Education hosted the Colusa County Elementary Spelling Competition in March.
Colusa County Office of Education Deputy Superintendent Aaron Heinz said 12 participants and their families gathered in the multipurpose room at the CCOE Education Village in Williams on the afternoon of March 1, 2022 for the competition.
According to organizers, the Elementary Spelling Competition was open to all students currently attending fourth through sixth grade at a district school or district-recognized home school program. Two students from each grade level at each school were invited to participate, and competitors were chosen at the discretion of the districts.
Williams Upper Elementary School fourth grader Paola Ambriz took first place with the winning word “synonym” and Williams Upper Elementary School sixth grader Elly Ramos took the second place spot.
Winners of this competition were eligible to participate in the California State Elementary Spelling Bee Championship, which was scheduled to take place May 14, 2022 in Stockton.
– Orland Mayor Dennis Hoffman issued a proclamation during the Orland City Council meeting declaring March 2022 as Red Cross Month.
“In times of crisis, people in Orland come together to care for one another,” said Hoffman. “This humanitarian spirit is part of the foundation of our community and is exemplified by American Red Cross volunteers and donors.”
According to Hoffman, the contributions of local Red Cross volunteers gave hope to the most vulnerable in their darkest hours in Orland by providing emergency shelter, food and comfort for families devastated by local disasters like home fires or wildfires; donating essential blood for accidents and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease; supporting service members and veterans, along with their families and caregivers, through the unique challenges of military life; helping to save the lives of others with first aid, CPR and other lifesaving skills; or delivering international humanitarian aid.
“Their work to prevent and alleviate human suffering is vital to strengthening our community’s resilience,” said Hoffman. “We dedicate this month of March to all those who continue to advance the noble legacy of American Red Cross founder Clara Barton, who lived by her words, ‘You must never think of anything except the need and how to meet it.’ We ask others to join in this commitment to give back to our community.”
– An 87-year-old Corning woman, Erma Dobson, was killed in a two vehicle collision on South Avenue.
– A Red Bluff resident, Shirley Camarillo, 44, who worked for the Tehama County Department of Social Services was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of fraud to obtain financial aid, as was her husband, Fidel Camarillo.
– Jerry Brown, executive director for the Sites Project Authority, said the Sites Reservoir Project reached another major milestone in December 2021 with the completion of the draft Environmental Impact Report/Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement public comment period – bringing the project one step closer to fruition.
March 16
– Maria Cervantes-Echevarria, 35, a Mexican national living in Los Molinos, was sentenced in federal court to eight years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Federal agents began investigating Cervantes-Echevarria and co-defendant 56-year-old Miguel Cervantes in 2017 for suspected methamphetamine trafficking in Shasta and Tehama counties.
March 23
– Ryan Marshall Cantrell, 27, of Red Bluff is sentenced to 22 years in state prison after being convicted of felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, with a special allegation of prior serious felony, driving under the influence of a drug causing injury. He was the driver of a vehicle that crashed and killed passengers 27-year-old Zoe Holt, and 32-year-old Eddie Dallmann.
– Raul Angel Marez Castillo, 36, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for killing 29-year-old Olivia Orr on April 21, 2021, and stabbing a second victim who survived the assault.
– A crash on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood killed Red Bluff teens Ivy (August) Spangle, 16, and Autumn Craytor, 14, and Jordan Verdugo, 20, of Cottonwood.
March 30
– Corning City Council approves creating a “Downtown Corning Historical Business District Awning Program,” utilizing $200,000-$250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act 2021 funds.
– After being formally invited to apply for a $2.2 billion low-interest loan through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA), officials with the Sites Reservoir project announced that additional funding was made available.
The California Water Commission (CWC) announced an increase in funding for Proposition 1 bond recipients including $38 million for Sites Reservoir. This additional funding increases the total amount in Proposition 1 funds to $875 million for the water storage project.