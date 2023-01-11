Editors Note: This is the first installment of a four-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2022 in the Tribune-County area by reporters from the Colusa County Sun-Herald, the Glenn County Transcript and the Corning Observer. (Dates are when the news stories were published.)
April 6
– For nearly 50 years, the Super Seven Award Dinner has recognized the top seven scholars from the junior and senior classes at Colusa High School and the tradition continued in April, as 14 honorees and their parents were acknowledged for their efforts during a ceremony held in the Colusa High School gymnasium.
Members of Torchbearer Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi presented each student with a Certificate of Achievement during the ceremony in addition to a $200 scholarship. Seniors also had the opportunity to speak at the ceremony to pay tribute to their most influential teacher throughout their years of schooling.
Colusa High School officials also awarded the Torchbearer Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members with the Heart of the Hawk award at the ceremony for their dedication to the educational achievement of Colusa High School students throughout the years.
– Glenn County and the city of Orland received $8.7 million for a 33-unit new construction permanent supportive housing project as part of the $136.6 million in Homekey round two funding awarded for 10 new projects across the state announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in late March 2022.
“Homekey is providing thousands of individuals with the supportive services they need and a safe place to call home,” said Newsom. “We are continuing to act with urgency to fund quality Homekey projects, because that’s exactly what the moment demands – swift, decisive action to assist the most vulnerable Californians.”
The Orland project – which is a coordinated effort between the city of Orland, Glenn County and Habitat for Humanity – will be built at the vacant Orlanda Inn Motel property located at 827 Newville Rd., Orland. The site is near a grocery store, a pharmacy, a bus stop, a library, employment center, a medical and dental clinic and the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency.
Orland City Manager Pete Carr said the Homekey funding from the state will be utilized to purchase the property, demolish the current structure and construct a new 33-unit facility which will include a common area meeting room where county social services providers can meet directly with residents of the apartments.
– Rancho Tehama man, Lo Bounlord, 43, was confronted on the street as he tried to steal his Elder Creek Circle neighbor’s television set on April 4. Bounlord started shooting at this confronters with a handgun before running into his residence.
Tehama County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter around the Rancho Tehama residence as Bounlord’s family members safely escaped the home. Following an exchange of gunfire between Bounlord and law enforcement, a four-hour standoff involving Tehama County Interagency SWAT came to an end when Bounlord exited the home after chemical gas had been deployed into the residence.
He was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer.
– Alex Torres Garcia, 25, of Red Bluff convicted on four counts of felony lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 by force was sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court to 38 years in state prison.
April 13
– Two men, Jorge Rubio, 21, of Cerda, Wash., and Onorio Alejandro Garcia Rodriguez, 29, of Oregon were arrested in Corning on sex-trafficking charges after a 14-year-old girl from Portland, Ore., who was allegedly the victim of sex-trafficking, was located in a Motel 6 room in Red Bluff.
Cerda was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, sexual penetration with foreign object and oral copulation with a minor. Rodriguez was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of transporting a minor for the purpose of lewd and lascivious acts.
– After the COVID-19 pandemic caused a more than two-year delay, the Sam Brannon Chapter #1004 of E Clampus Vitus held a plaque dedication ceremony at Orland’s historic Carnegie Library building, which is now known as the Carnegie Community Center.
Gene Russell, vice president of the Orland Historical Culture Society, said the E Clampus Vitus (ECV), whose members are known as “clampers,” is a fraternal organization dedicated to the preservation of the heritage of the American West. As a historical society, as well as a mirth making club, ECV members have been placing historical plaques throughout the West for about 90 years and Chapter #1004 provides plaques to historic locations within Glenn, Colusa, Yolo and Napa counties. While there are several locations with plaques within the region, none of the historical sites in Glenn County had been recognized until now.
“The Carnegie Libraries were a pretty important aspect of American history and there is quite a story about how Orland got its grant,” said Russell.
– Several women from Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties were honored for their extraordinary contributions to agriculture and their communities during the 2022 Common Threads North Award ceremony which was held at Butte Creek Country Club in Chico in April.
The annual dinner honored six Northern California women for 2022 in addition to five other women who were selected to receive the award in 2020, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All recipients have deep roots in agriculture, and each has demonstrated a history of service to agriculture and her community through volunteerism and philanthropy,” read a release issued by organizers.
The 2022 award recipients from the tri-county area include Joyce Bundy of Los Molinos of Tehama County, Carolina Burreson of Orland of Glenn County and Shiela Etchepare of Colusa of Colusa County.
Honorees of the 2020 Common Threads award included Denise Carter of Colusa of Colusa County and Yvonne Koehnen of Glenn of Glenn County.
April 20
– Work began on a 1.7-mile stretch of State Highway 20 east of the Colusa County Airport in Colusa.
According to a release issued by Caltans, crews began clearing vegetation along the highway between Niagara Avenue and Steidlmayer Road in April as part of a $9.1 million project that will widen shoulders to eight feet, repave the roadway and improve drainage systems.
“During early May, crews are scheduled to place temporary concrete barriers, or K-rail, on one side of the roadway, which will reduce the width of the eastbound and westbound traffic lanes to 11-feet wide to accommodate major construction activity,” read the release.
– David Gene Burkart, 34, of Corning died on April 15 when he crashed his motorcycle in Redding following a high speed pursuit with sheriff's deputies.
– Corning Healthcare District Board of Directors held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the district's two new emergency back-up generators on April 22 at the district campus, 145 Solano St. The generators will provided 100 kilowatts of clean natural gas-fired generation each for the campus facilities in the case of a power outage. Overall, the project cost approximately $500,000.
– The first Corning Tuesday Night Market, an event hosted by the City of Corning and Chamber of Commerce, was a resounding success for the 47 vendors, downtown businesses and the visitors that came out in great numbers for an enjoyable evening.
May 4
– While the roar of the 1920s may have quieted nearly a century ago, the spirit of the decade was alive and well in Colusa in April 2022 as the Virginia Yerxa Community Read Committee (VYCRC) hosted its annual 4-day community read event to honor F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel “The Great Gatsby.”
Each year since 2010, the VYCRC has chosen a literary work and organized a series of community events based on the piece to promote literacy within Colusa and honor longtime resident Virginia Yerxa, whose long-standing mission was to promote literacy to the community’s youth.
This year’s event was expanded to feature activities over the course of three days, starting with a director’s talk and viewing of the documentary “Gatsby in Connecticut: The Untold Story” at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, a first-of-its-kind “Book Club with a twist” event was held at Rocco’s Bar and Grill, and a grand culmination of events that began with a musical journey back to the 1920s performed by the Pierce High School Jazz Ensemble followed by “A Glimpse of Gatsby,” performed by The Stagehands.
– Savannah Hopping, 17, daughter of Amanda and Francis Hopping and a Corning High School junior was selected as the 2022 Miss Tehama County during the Tehama District Fair on April 28, following the event’s grand opening. For her talent, Hopping recited the Future Farmers of America Creed.
– Traditions new and old flew through the chutes in April 2022 as the 79th annual Stonyford Rodeo logged another successful three-day competition into the books.
Roy Stewart, Stonyford Rodeo media relations personnel, said the rodeo kicked off Friday night with clear skies and warm weather during the opening ceremony.
“The leadoff performer was last year’s queen runner-up, Gracelyn Hayes,” said Stewart. “Gracelyn was dazzling in a suit of silver spangles as she circled the arena. She was then followed by 2021 Queen Michaela Decker. The 2022 queen contestants, Aubrianna Keeler and Emma Canalia rode next. Aubrianna was ceremoniously crowned queen there in the arena.”
During opening ceremonies, the 2022 Rodeo Grand Marshal and dedicatees Phil and Jacque Ray were presented and circled the arena in the Horsemen’s antique surrey. The rodeo was dedicated to Jacque Ray and her husband Phil Ray, who passed away in July 2021.
“The opening concluded with a young lady riding in carrying Old Glory, and then continued with the invocation and the singing of our national anthem,” said Stewart.
– According to a release issued by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Boating and Patrol Division located and recovered the deceased person on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at approximately 2:45 p.m.
The location of the body was determined to be within the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction so local officials responded and took possession of the deceased.
The cause of death and identity of the victim remained undetermined and the Glenn Investigations and Narcotics Task Force continued to actively investigate the circumstances surrounding the decedent’s death and checked surrounding jurisdictions for any reported missing persons.
May 11
– Caltrans broke ground on a major Sacramento River bridge and viaduct replacement project on State Route 162 in the Butte City area of Glenn County last week.
“With about 1,200 farms, agriculture serves as the engine that drives Glenn County’s economy,” said Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal. “The new Butte City Bridge and viaduct will enhance motorist safety and meet the needs of today’s larger farm tractors and commercial trucks that serve the county’s $750 million-per-year farm economy.”
According to a release issued by Caltrans District 3, the $106 million project included $13.8 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
– With great weather and good attendance, the Friends of the Colusa County Library hosted its annual wine tasting fundraiser May 7, 2022 to raise money for local library services.
“Every dime goes to support the library, the book purchases and the enhancement of literacy at all levels from the small children to adults involved in our program to work for their high school diploma,” said Cynthia White, Friends of the Colusa County Library member. “It is huge in their ability to get better jobs and remain successful members of the community. It’s hard work but worth every bit.”
Cindy Pronsolino, Friends of the Colusa County Library member, said the event raised close to $2,500 at the door for the wine tasting tickets and a little over $12,000 from community sponsors.
May 18
– A fire that broke out at Princeton High School caused significant damage at the high school and forced the district to close both campuses.
“We lost two storage buildings and have significant damage to our welding and wood shop,” said Korey Williams, superintendent and principal of Princeton Joint Unified School District. “The shop will not be available to students for the rest of the year but we anticipate having it available for the start of fall classes. The storage buildings are likely to take longer but are not critical to learning.”
According to Williams, the damage was contained to the shop and outbuildings but the campus was left without power and forced to close for the day.
“The elementary school is perfectly fine but food-service originates from the high school – State law: no food, no school,” said Williams.
– To remind Americans of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who died from wounds suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan while wearing our country’s uniform, the Glenn County Fairgrounds hosted the emotional exhibit, “Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers of Post-9/11 Fallen from the War on Terror,” during the Glenn County Fair in 2022.
“The memorial includes 32 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of over 5,000 of our nation’s military Fallen since 9/11/2001,” read a release issued by the Glenn County Fairgrounds. “This memorial was unveiled nationally at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. in late 2017.”
“We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. We must remember these American Heroes and speak their names when we see their family members,” said Bill Williams, Vice President and co-founder of Patriotic Productions, the non-profit responsible for this memorial. “This memorial is created to travel, stopping in cities and communities all across the nation so more people will have the opportunity to honor and remember our Fallen from one of the longest wars in our nation’s history. We are thankful to the Glenn County Fairgrounds for hosting this beautiful and somber memorial.”
According to the release, this national memorial also included Tribute Towers to recognize our service men and women who died from training accidents or attacks while stationed stateside or on our overseas bases. Those who return from war with the invisible wounds of Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) and succumb to suicide are also included on Tribute Towers to recognize the tragedy of PTS.
– The Tehama District Fair Junior Livestock Auction raised a record $1.3 million with 306 lots sold in the Don Smith Pavilion on May 4.
– Gitan Whelan, 52, of Red Bluff was killed while driving his motorcycle on Reeds Creek Road on May 13. He allowed his motorcycle to swerve into the oncoming lane where it was struck head-on by 41-year-old Lisa Mann, of Red Bluff who was not injured.
– The City of Corning is moving forward in its development of the $8.5 million Prop. 68 grant-funded Downtown Plaza/Park Project with the purchase of 1.79 acres at 113 Solano Street at cost of $410,000. The state grant funds will cover the cost to purchase the property, mitigate any removal of hazardous materials, construction of a 15,000 recreation center, city plaza, amphitheater, playground equipment, tables, benches, landscaping, splash pad and more.
May 25
– Alejandro Leon Urquidez, 56, of Corning who was convicted by a jury of his peers of 19 felony counts involving the sexual abuse of three girls over a 10 year span was sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court to 225 years in state prison.
– After months void of community events, comradery and fellowship returned to the firehouse in Colusa May 22, 2022 as the Colusa Firefighters Association hosted its pancake breakfast.
David Avera, engineer for the Colusa Fire Department, said about 300 people came to the station to enjoy a stack of pancakes and a cup of coffee with local fire personnel.
“Many in attendance were so happy to see it put on again,” said Avera.
The tradition is more than four decades old but was lost for a few years due to time constraints and scheduling conflicts with other events until fire personnel brought the tradition back in March 2020, just days before everything shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Avera said the breakfast was much like those the association has hosted in the past, but through generous donations from the community, there were several more high-quality raffle items offered.
“The community stepped up and generously gave us the items needed in order to put together 11 raffle items,” said Avera. “It is always a humbling experience to see everyone come together to enjoy a time of fellowship with fellow community members.”
– After the position remained vacant within the city for more than 15 years, Katherine Lowery began working as the city’s new school resource officer in April 2022.
“It is encouraging working with Orland Unified because they have such admiration and hope for their students, this opportunity has allowed us to fill a position that was such a need in our schools,” said Lowery.
Since starting in this new role, Lowery said her favorite part has been being that positive bridge between students and law enforcement.
“It is super exciting when I visit schools and students come up to me and say that they want to be a cop when they grow up,” said Lowery. “I get to inspire that dream, answer their questions and show them that one day they can be a cop if they really want to.”
June 1
– Colusa County’s newest Behavioral Health Director Dr. Anthony Hobson, Ph.D., officially assumed his new role June 1, 2022.
In April of 2022, the Colusa County Board of Supervisors appointed Hobson with the responsibility of overseeing mental health, psychiatric, marriage and family counseling, and addictions treatment on behalf of Colusa County residents. Hobson succeeds interim Behavioral Health Director Noel O’Neill.
“Our state is making large investments in behavioral health, and we are excited to have Dr. Hobson on board to lead the execution of this effort at the local level,” said Supervisor Jose Merced Corona, chair of the Colusa County Board of Supervisors. “His background and experience will serve Colusa County residents well in a time when behavioral health services are absolutely critical.”
– The Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District (GCID) Board of Directors approved the sale of surplus water to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for use at three federally managed refuges that provide critical habitat for migratory birds and other wildlife.
The agreement, which was approved during the board’s regular meeting on May 19, 2022, allows for the transfer of 11,289 acre-feet of water for the Sacramento, Delevan and Colusa national wildlife refuges.
According to a release by the district, the water being sold is what remained after landowners and water users reserved their share of deliveries received by GCID from the Bureau of Reclamation’s Central Valley Project.
“We were approached by the Bureau of Reclamation for help and we are able to deliver the water needed to support habitats and the thousands of waterfowl that depend on them,” Board President Don Bransford said. “GCID is carefully monitoring the limited supplies we have and putting them to beneficial use.”
– Corning High School student, Hayley Byrd, was named 2022 Dairy Princess for the California Milk Advisory Board’s (CMAB) District 3. The daughter of Ty and Regina Byrd, of Corning she was selected as princess in a crowning event on Saturday, May 14, at the Glenn County Farm Bureau office in Orland. Byrd will represent District 3, which includes Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity and Yuba counties. As Dairy Princess, she will play a key role on the CMAB’s Communications Services team in meeting community relations objectives.
– Corning’s City Council votes to award the bid for the Solano Street Improvement Repair Project to Walberg, Inc., in the amount of $979,105, with $44,900 in additive bid items to be paid with Measure A funds.
– Lexi Kanakis, 16, is crowned as Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen on May 29. She is the daughter of Jimmy and Diana Kanakis of Corning. She rode her horse, Burney, to win the competition during the rodeo’s Mixer at Clark Park Jr. Rodeo Grounds. Kanakis just finished up her junior year at Corning High School.
June 8
– Search and rescue teams found one person safe and responsive after they fell off a boat and into Black Butte Lake.
According to a release, the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Communications Center received a 911 emergency call for assistance for a person floating in Black Butte Lake on June 5.
“The person in need of rescue was recreating with a group of people near (the) Burris Creek area (Tehama County),” read the release. “The group’s boat suffered an engine malfunction and the person floating in the water was wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) but was unable to swim back to the disabled boat. At the time of the call, the exact whereabouts of the stranded swimmer was not known….Following a thorough search of the area by air and boat, deputies learned that the stranded person was able to swim ashore and was found safe,” read the release. “The person did not require medical attention.”
– A seventh-grade student in Arbuckle was arrested after allegedly being found to be in possession of a BB gun that resembled a Glock handgun.
On June 2, 2022, Colusa County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers received information about a firearm on the campus of Lloyd G. Johnson Junior High School in Arbuckle.
According to the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office, a parent on campus who was attending an awards ceremony “observed a student with what appeared to be a handgun concealed in his waistband.”
The parent reported the student to school staff and was able to describe what the student was wearing, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said. School staff contacted law enforcement and two school resource officers responded “within minutes,” officials said.
Authorities allegedly found the seventh-grade student to be in possession of a “Glock 19X Gen5 .177 Caliber BB Gun Air Pistol, which significantly resembles a Glock handgun,” the sheriff’s office said. “The student was taken into custody and turned over to Colusa County Probation for 626.10PC-possession of weapons on school grounds, 25400(a)(2) PC-Carrying a concealed firearm.”
– The body of 19-year-old Damon Evans of Casa Grande, Ariz., was found after search efforts resumed for a possible drowning victim in the Sacramento River in Colusa.
The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual who had gone underwater while swimming in the Sacramento River, just east of Levee Park in Colusa on May 29, 2022.
“The individual was reportedly having issues and began to struggle while swimming across the Sacramento River,” sheriff’s department officials previously said. “The individual was not wearing a life preserver at the time of the incident.”
The body was located on June 2, 2022 in the river just east of the Levee Park approximately 20 feet from the shoreline, the sheriff’s department said. The body located in the river matched the description of the 19-year-old male drowning victim.
– Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) donated time, equipment and a crew on June 1 to remove the dilapidated flag pole at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall in preparation for a new flag pole to be installed. The community raised $20,000 in funds to purchase the new flag pole. The flag pole is just one project being conducted for the 88-year-old, 9,000 square-foot historic building, which is in need of more than $6.4 million in repairs.
– Red Bluff police arrest Kenneth Schoeb, 30, of Red Bluff as a suspect in the May 31 stabbing death of his brother, Jonathon Thomas Emerson, on Riverside Way in Red Bluff.
June 15
– A high speed pursuit with a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy on June 12 resulted in a crash that left 45-year-old Wesley Robert Wilson, of Red Bluff dead after his 1998 Toyota Camry crashed on Highway 99E near Willard Lane. Wilson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
– Glenn County Board of Supervisors, District 5 representative Ken Hahn announced his resignation and stepped down effective June 22, 2022.
“I am thankful to have had the opportunity to serve on the Glenn County Board of Supervisors,” said Hahn. “It was a pleasure to work with everyone. I can’t say enough about the people of District 5 in Glenn County, the Glenn County staff, the department heads and my fellow board members. I appreciate them and their hard work.”
Hahn was elected into office in January 2021, serving Glenn County residents in District 5 for one and a half years.
“Supervisor Hahn took pride in representing the County of Glenn where he was born, raised and lived for 60 plus years of his life,” read a release issued by the county. “He has continuously provided valuable insight and assistance to the County of Glenn and his colleagues during his time on the Board.”
– Meghan Burke was selected to start as the new assistant principal at Colusa High School and Colusa Alternative High School at the start of the 2022/23 school year.
According to officials, Burke expressed a desire to support all students on their journey through their high school years, equip them for adult life and she said she is looking forward to her new role as assistant principal of Colusa High School and Colusa Alternative High School.
Burke replaced Casey Johnson, who served as assistant principal at Colusa High School for several years.
June 22
– REACH Air Medical Services (REACH) announced that it plans to open an air medical base in Williams to provide care for area patients who need immediate medical transport in Colusa County and the surrounding regions.
“We are incredibly proud to be joining the community of Williams,” said Vicky Spediacci, Air Chief Operating Officer for REACH parent company Global Medical Response. “We look forward to strengthening our service in California’s central corridor and providing local hospitals, fire departments and EMS agencies with a dependable partner in patient care.”
REACH officials said having the new air medical base near the California Interstate 5 thoroughfare would mean expedited care for patients whose conditions are too critical to go by ground ambulance.
– The Orland City Council adopted a balanced $11 million city budget which included $5.8 million in general funds, $1.3 million in Measure A Public Safety funds, $2 million in water and $1.3 million in sewer funds.
“It conservatively leverages revenues — all of which are stable or growing – to provide services for the residents of Orland,” said Orland City Manager Pete Carr.
Essential municipal services and quality-of-life amenities like library and recreation services are fully funded, according to city officials, while emergency reserves are strengthened.
The budget also included an expansion of the water system with two new wells and a new storage tank, and an extension of water services to 168 dry well properties inside and outside the city limits; the purchase of a new fire engine with cash reserves augmented by a federal grant; the completion of the multi-year police and fire radio system upgrade project; traffic pattern improvements at Commerce Lane and planning for improvements at Ninth Street in Orland; the crowning of the main freeway interchange with two pieces of bee-themed art; the competition of a recreation trail and upgrades to the Lely ballfield lighting.
– At least 10 structures were destroyed and four damaged in a fast moving wildfire that torched the southwest end of Rancho Tehama. The blaze started around 3 p.m. in the area of Rancho Tehama Road and Nevada Court and torched more than 550 acres.
June 29
– Nearly 100 people showed up to protest a proposed annual fee of 29 cents per acre for property owners in Tehama County, during a county Flood Control and Water Conservation District public hearing on Monday, June 20 in the county’s Board of Supervisors Chambers.
The agency’s Board of Directors, consisting of the Tehama County Board of Supervisors, voted 4-1 to approve the fee, which was established to fund the creation, implementation, and administration of a county-wide well registration program. Director Candy Carlson voted against the proposal. The fee will apply to every acre in the county, including the municipalities of Corning, Red Bluff and Tehama, with the fee in those jurisdictions being paid by the respective city.
– Several people braved the heat and headed out to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Colusa June 22. 2022 for the sixth annual Colusa County Farm to Fork dinner.
The dinner offered a locally sourced feast as well as drinks, Gerry V. DJ Flatz playing music, a door prize donated by Family Water Alliance, raffle items and a few keepsakes for the approximately 200 local residents in attendance.
“We created this event to raise awareness for the Colusa Certified Farmers Market and to raise funds for county-wide nonprofit and service organizations through the Premier Mushroom Grant Program,” said Diaz during the event. “Now, we have so many people who support and contribute to this event to recognize and appreciate here tonight.”
Since the inception of the Farm to Fork dinner, Diaz said proceeds from the event, as well as sales of Premier Mushrooms at the Colusa Certified Farmers Market and the Arbuckle Farmers Market, have benefited more than a dozen local nonprofit organizations.
– Colusa and Glenn counties were awarded federal supplemental funds for emergency food and shelter programs.
According to a release issued by the United Way of Northern California, the selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives and American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; the Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
“The National Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country,” read the release.
The funding process has two opportunities available, according to the release, with Phase 39 allocating $19,164 for Colusa County and $12,643 for Glenn County while the ARPA-R Phase has allocated $59,231 to Colusa County and $39,076 to Glenn County.