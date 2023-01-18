Editors Note: This is the third installment of a four-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2022 in the Tri-County area by reporters from the Colusa County Sun-Herald, the Glenn County Transcript and the Corning Observer. (Dates are when the news stories were published).
JULY 6
– The 2021-2022 Colusa County Grand Jury released its yearly report, citing the misuse of public funds and multiple code and policy violations by the city of Colusa.
The Colusa County Grand Jury conducted an investigation of the city of Colusa and the various divisions that were involved in the planning and implementation of several city-sponsored events that took place in the summer of 2021, including the Country in Colusa concert, the Fourth of July Festival, the Taco Festival and the Colusa Duck Days Expo.
During the investigation, various city and county administration representatives were interviewed to inquire about the permitting and financing of these events as well as the overall policies and procedures of the city.
“The Grand Jury finds that the city failed to obtain all the required alcoholic beverage and temporary food permits form the relevant agencies to serve such to the public at these events,” according to the report.
Findings also show that city staff reported in July 2021 that the first event in the series, Country in Colusa, was supposed to be paid for using recreation funds that the city established in spring of 2021 with a starting budget of $25,000 that was pulled from the city’s cannabis funds.
“However, review of financial records indicate that the expenses for these events were expensed to the Economic Development fund (a subaccount of the general fund) and not the recreation fund,” read the report. “Use of the Economic Development fund to pay for the summer of 2021 events was not publicly discussed or preapproved by City Council.”
– Corning’s newly approved 2022-23 fiscal budget includes the hiring of a new police officer, full-time maintenance worker/meter reader, contracted grant administrator and police officer promoted to sergeant. The City Council passed the $19.5 million budget unanimously. Anticipated revenues of $17.3 million, excluding transfers, are anticipated. City Manager Kristina Miller said the $2 million gap is a matter of one-time expenditures with alternative funding.
– The Willows City Council approved the 2022-23 fiscal year budget that includes filling a number of vacant city positions and the purchase of new equipment and apparatus for the city.
“Combined operating budget estimated revenues for the 2022-23 fiscal year are $8.8 million, compared to an estimated $11.9 million for fiscal year 2021-22,” according to the budget overview prepared by city officials. “Total planned spending for fiscal year 2022-23 is $8.8 million, compared to $10.2 million anticipated for fiscal year 2021-22.”
JULY 13
– The use of a portion of its $12,641,804 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds was prioritized and approved through consensus vote by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The Board unanimously ranked the Jail Re-Entry Facility as the most important priority. To date the estimated cost of the project is $27.4 million. Locally-designated funding dedicated to the jail re-entry project is $7,648,500. The Board is allocating $3.5 million in ARPA funds to the project.
– The revamping of Corning’s Northside Park tennis courts has brought a very popular sport to the community. The tennis courts were updated to a single tennis court on one side and two pickleball courts on the other side.
– The city of Willows was recently awarded more than $745,000 from a Cal Fire Wildfire Protection Grant for the Willows Hazardous Fuels Reduction project.
According to Willows Fire Chief Nathan Monck, these funds will ensure that the department has the proper reduction and disposal of hazardous fuels in the area along with the safest possible weed abatement efforts for the 2023-2025 fire seasons.
“These grant funds will reimburse the city of Willows for weed abatement and other various hazardous fuels reduction, along with fire prevention efforts for the next three years including: $298,000 in salaries, $87,000 in employee benefits, $120,000 in mandated abatement costs, $60,000 in prescribed fire operations, $27,000 in office expenses, $66,000 in indirect administrative costs, and $80,000 for a new fire department staff vehicle,” said Monck. “The new staff vehicle will replace a 2002 Chevrolet pick-up truck that is unreliable, expensive to maintain, and no longer serviceable for fire department operations.”
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors approved a recommended budget for fiscal year 2022/23 during a special meeting June 30, 2022, the last day of the fiscal year, which includes significant reductions in department budgets, large dips into reserve funds and possible salary reductions and hiring freezes for county employees.
According to County Administrative Officer Wendy Tyler, the total budget – including the general fund, special revenue funds, enterprise funds, internal services funds, county service areas, dependent special districts and other restricted funds – totaled $134,996,300 with a general fund component of $38,340,700.
JULY 20
– Search warrants served at two Corning locations resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and a drug-related arrest on Wednesday, July 13. The warrants were served around 8 a.m. at the residence of 35-year-old Jaime Farias on the 2000 block of Blossom Avenue and 1723 Solano St., Bob’s Tires, where he is branch manager. Serving the warrants was the Corning Police Department, Tehama County District Attorney’s Office and Tehama County Major Crimes task force.
Farias was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $93,000 bail and suspicion of felony child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of cocaine for sale and possession of marijuana for sale.
– A Red Bluff woman, 36-year-old Melissa House, was found in front of a residence on Kimball Road suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday, July 14, reported the Red Bluff Police Department.
Her live-in boyfriend, 40-year-old Paul Rossetti was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a four hour stand-off with police.
– History came alive for a group of Orland youth during the 27th annual History Camp, held July 11-15, 2022 at the historic Alta Schmidt House Museum in Orland.
Camp Director Gene “Doc” Russell, who began the camp nearly three decades ago, said he was inspired to start the Orland-focused camp after seeing similar events take place at Bidwell Mansion in Chico many years ago.
“Orland has so many historic buildings and such great resources,” said Russell. “We want the kids to appreciate Orland’s proud history and bring earlier times alive for them.”
Throughout the week, the campers attended several classes to discuss museums, genealogy, oral history, family traditions and more to further the discussion about local history.
Russell said the 17 campers also participated in chores each day that were commonly done in the early 1900s, including slow butter churning, using washboards for laundry, corn shelling, chopping wood, apple peeling, ice cream making and more.
“When all of the chores are done at the end of the morning, they get to enjoy the fruits of their labor – the ice cream,” said Russell.
JULY 27
– Corning resident, 21-year-old Juan D. Salazar suffered major injuries when his black 2004 Honda Accord slammed into the side of a 2003 Ford F150 driven by John S. Havel, 75, of Springfield, Missouri at 9:45 p.m., Sunday, July 24 on Highway 99W near Richfield.
– The 16th annual Blessing of the Grapes at the Abbey of Our Lady of New Clairvaux in Vina took place on Saturday July 23, under a canopy of trees, and with the vineyard as a backdrop and an overflow of guests reverently watching as black and white robed Trappist-Cistercian monks conducted the ceremony.
– After serving as the Fiscal and Administrative Services manager for the court since December 2021, Diana Baca was selected to serve as the next court executive officer for the Glenn County Superior Court.
“Ms. Baca brings a wealth of fiscal and managerial experience to her new role as CEO for the Glenn County Superior Court,” read a release issued by the Glenn County Superior Court. “She is looking forward to working collaboratively with the court and its justice partners to continue advancing the fair and equitable administration of justice.”
According to the release, Baca is responsible for building and managing the court’s annual budget, managing the fiscal department staff, developing court policies and procedures, and other administrative and operational tasks.
AUGUST 3
– A Honda sedan reportedly driven by Christopher Thompson, 33, of Gerber ended up in the Thomas Creek bed totally destroyed by fire following a high speed pursuit with a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy on Saturday, July 30. Thompson was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on felony and misdemeanor charges.
– Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams announced he would not resign during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2. His words came in response to a board agenda action item requesting his immediate resignation due to alleged offensive comments made during the July 19 .
AUGUST 10
– CalFire law enforcement officers arrested Tina Farnsworth, 57, of Red Bluff on July 27 in connection to four arson fires in Tehama County. She was booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of arson to a structure or wildland and two counts vandalism. It is alleged Farnsworth was involved in starting structure fires at the Northbound Lt John C. Helmick Rest Area in Corning on March 16 and May 6, and wildland fires between June and July 2020 in the Cottonwood area.
– Corning volunteer firefighters gather at the Fire Hall on Thursday, Aug. 4 with two of former Fire Chief Bobby Pryatel’s daughters, Dawn Downey and Lisa Crawford, to dedicate a plaque honoring the 50 years of service Pryatel gave to the Corning Volunteer Fire Department. Pryatel passed away on April 25 at this home in Corning.
– The Oroville man convicted of killing three people, including an 88-year-old Los Molinos woman, has been sentenced to three life sentences in state prison. Ryan Scott Blinston, 38, was sentenced in Butte County Superior Court on Aug. 4 to three life sentences in state prison, plus 16 years and eight months and two sentences of seven years to life – all without parole having been convicted by a jury of three counts of first degree murder, two counts attempted first degree murder, arson and resisting arrest.
Blinston was convicted of murdering 88-year-old Loreen Severs in her Los Molinos home, and attempting to kill her husband, 91-year-old Homer. He was also sentenced for the murder of 57-year-old Vicky Cline and 82-year-old Sandra George, and the attempted murder of a 50-year-old Brush Creek man.
AUGUST 17
– There will be six candidates on the Nov. 8 general election ballot who are seeking to fill two seats on Corning’s city council.
Incumbent Mayor Robert Snow is the only candidate who will be on the ballot for mayor. This will be his second two-year term as mayor. Those running for a four-year term on the city council include incumbents Dave Demo and Karen Burnett, and candidates Timothy Moran, Brooke Smith, Lisa Lomeli and Jessica Brooke. Demo has served one and a half terms and Burnett one term.
– Juan Maldonado, 22, of Red Bluff was killed on Aug. 10 when his 2012 Honda crashed into a power pole on Highway 99E around 9:24 p.m.
– The arrest of Chuslum Jeremia Buckskin, 18, and a 14-year-old boy, both of Red Bluff took place on Aug. 15 on suspicion of attempted murder. The two teenage boys allegedly attempted to kill a homeless Red Bluff woman, Rosie Lander, 50, by stabbing her 40 times while in her tent near the intersection of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive.
– Officials released the identity of the pilot who died in Aug. in a plane crash near McDermott Road at the Glenn-Colusa County line outside of Maxwell.
According to the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot of that plane was 73-year-old Jack Rodney Davis of Sacramento. An official cause of death has not been determined and an autopsy had been ordered.
“The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office has made next of kin notification and would like to express our condolences to the family involved in this tragic incident,” the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
– To broaden the spectrum of opportunities for residents at the local level, Butte College welcomed hundreds of community members, local leaders and state representatives to a grand opening ceremony for the new Glenn County Center in Orland.
“Having this new and permanent center in Glenn County allows us to better serve our students in Glenn County as they pursue their educational goals and dreams and fulfill our promise to all students in our Butte-Glenn Community College district,” said Cristian Gutierrez, senior public relations and marketing specialist for the Butte-Glenn Community College District.
According to district officials, the $12.4 million, 13,700 square-foot facility rests on six acres of land located at 1366 Cortina Drive in Orland, next to Interstate 5.
Those that attended the grand opening had the opportunity to tour the new facility, which includes state-of-the-art classrooms, computer and science labs, student success and support spaces as well as economic and workforce development training rooms.
AUGUST 24
– A fire in Red Bluff on Johnson Street destroyed three residences and threatened several more on Sunday, Aug. 21.
– The 36th annual Willows Car and Bike Show took over Jensen Park for a two-day festival geared toward car enthusiasts and the community.
Colleen Worthington, secretary and treasurer of the Willows Car and Bike Association and one of the show’s organizers, said there were 118 cars registered, which was down quite a bit from 2021.
“However, the mini trucks were up to 16 and bikes were up to 52 which is about double of what they normally are,” said Worthington. “All in all it was well attended and went well.”
While the hot weather kept some attendees and vendors at home, Worthington said organizers were anticipating a bit of a dip in attendance since 2021 was a banner year as the event came out of the COVID-19 pandemic-related hiatus.
– Four people died after a wrong-way collision on Interstate 5 near Maxwell.
According to Williams area California Highway Patrol officials, Celeste L. Gonzales, 24, of Maxwell, was driving her 2012 Nissan Altima the wrong way on northbound Interstate 5 south of Fairview Road near Maxwell at approximately 12:48 a.m. Aug. 22 at an unknown speed when she crashed head-on into a 2022 Nissan Altima heading southbound on the roadway driven by Timothy E. McDaniels, 57, of Vacaville.
McDaniels and two of his passengers – Quincy J. Lovelace, 28, of Suisun City and Christopher Martinez, 34, of Suisun City – were killed as a result of the collision.
A third passenger of McDaniels’ was life flighted to Enloe Medical Center in Chico with major injuries.
Gonzales was also transported to Enloe Medical Center by ground ambulance but later succumbed to her injuries.
AUGUST 31
– Tehama County now has an enforceable noise ordinance for the unincorporated areas of the county.
The ordinance states, “Noise has been cited as being a health problem, not only in terms of actual physiological damages such as hearing impairment, but in terms of inhabiting general well-being and contributing to stress and annoyance.”
- The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 37-year-old Christian Jesus Meza Rodriguez, of Corning who may be connected to the shooting of Moises Salcedo in Rancho Tehama on Alpine Drive around 1:20 a.m., Aug. 29
– Construction crews have began marking off a portion of State Route 32 in Orland to begin work on the Orland Groundwater Supply Project, a Department of Water Resources-funded project that will connect 168 properties with dry or at-risk wells to the city water system.
Orland City Manager Peter Carr said the flagged stakes along the south side of State Route 32, also known as E. Walker Street, between Papst and Linwood are marking the path of a portion of the project that will connect 34 houses within city limits and approximately 134 homes outside the city.
“In this location, the city Public Works crew will trench, install pipe, and run stub-outs to each of several homes in that area,” said Carr. “A separate plumbing contractor will be engaged to connect the metered supply lines to the houses. This is one of several areas the city crew is doing. Most of the connection work is outside city limits and will be accomplished by construction contractors.”
According to Carr, this work is part of the previously approved $16.7-million project that has been in the works between the city of Orland and the Department of Water Resources (DWR).
– After being denied a parole hearing in 2021, convicted murderer Nathen Ramazzini was in the running for an expedited hearing after his appeal to the 2020 Senate Bill 394 ruling was heard in a Sacramento Appeals Court.
According to then Colusa County Assistant District Attorney Brenden Farrell, who spoke at the hearing on behalf on the victim’s family, the justices had a lot of questions during the Aug. 24 hearing about whether the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office – who has represented the victim’s family – had the standing to bring the case before the court based on the parameters of California’s Marsy’s Law.
Farrell said the district attorney’s office brought the case to the courts on behalf of Devin Lombardi, the sister of Erik Ingebretsen, who was killed by Ramazzini and another friend, Leopoldo Contreras, in July 1997. According to Farrell, Lombardi requested that the district attorney’s office act on her behalf, as outlined in the California Mercy’s Law, but the justices questioned whether this was permissible under the law or if Lombardi should have sought representation from a private attorney.
Farrell, on the behalf of Lombardi, filed a Petition for Writ of Prohibition in Colusa County Superior Court in the summer of 2018, suing the Board of Parole Hearings over its enforcement of SB 394. The lawsuit was later transferred to Sacramento County Superior Court. Farrell argued that the bill was passed unconstitutionally without a two-thirds vote needed in the Assembly because it amends a law created by a proposition.
SEPTEMBER 7
– During a Total Compensation Study Final Report presented during Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting, the public, county employees and the board learned the county’s base salaries, overall, in comparison to the market median are 13 percent below the market, according to Katie Kaneko, of Koff and Associates, which conducted the study.
– Hundreds of duck calling and sporting enthusiasts gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa Aug. 27-28, 2022 for the annual California State and Butte Sink Regional Calling Competition.
Hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. for the last 11 years, the competition is the largest calling event west of the Rocky Mountains and has brought hundreds of callers from across the country to compete over the years, including the man that brought the event to Colusa more than a decade ago.
The biggest competition of the event – the Butte Sink Regional – kicked off the festivities on Saturday with eight competitors.
Bronson Lasle, of Penn Grove, took first place in the Butte Sink Regional competition and Colby Stilwell, of Willows, took second place. Event organizer Pat Kittle said victories by these veteran competitors now qualify them both to compete in the World Duck Calling Competition in Stuttgart, Arkansas, the weekend after Thanksgiving.
– To continue its mission of enriching the community of Orland by distributing grants to local organizations, the Barceloux-Tibessart Foundation held its 17th annual grant ceremony at the Southern Pacific Depot inside the Glenn County Fairgrounds on Aug. 27, 2022.
The Barceloux-Tibessart Trust was established in 1995 by the will of Leo and Fern Barceloux as their contribution to the improvement of the community they were long-time residents of, with the intention to allocate the funds from the Trust to benefit religious, charitable, scientific, literary, and educational organizations in and around the community of Orland.
During the ceremony, each organization that received a grant was also given the chance to explain who they are and what they planned to use the funds for.
The 2022 Barceloux-Tibessart Foundation grant recipients included the Friends of the Orland District Cemeteries and Wreaths Across America for the completion of monuments to veterans at the Odd Fellows’ Cemetery with military seals of each branch, the Orland Community Scholarship Association which oversees the Leo and Fern Barceloux scholarship for Orland High School seniors, the Orland Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of automatic external defibrillators, the Orland County Fire Chiefs Association for the purchase of emergency pagers for Glenn County firefighters, the Glenn County 4-H Council for the purchase of Water Wizard curriculum for 60 students, the Glenn County Fair Heritage Foundation for the purchase of new lights and electrical equipment for the annual Avenue of Lights event, the Orland Junior Varsity Softball team for upgrade at the Spence Park softball field, Girls on the Run of the North State to sponsor the Orland team for the national program, the Glenn County Senior Nutrition Program to purchase of trays and utensils, and the Orland Historical & Cultural Society for renovations of the exterior of the Southern Pacific Depot.
The Foundation has distributed over $600,000 to more than 50 local organizations since the Foundation was established in 2005.
SEPTEMBER 14
– Decked out in beautiful hats, members of the Maywood Women’s Club and guests celebrated the Corning community service establishment’s 120th anniversary on Sept. 7 with a Friendship Tea and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the club’s historic clubhouse at 902 Marin St.
– A Tehama County Superior Court jury convicted Ray Ray Cain, 38, of the first degree murder of Johnny Lee Gregory Jr., 62, with special circumstances that the murder was committed by means of torture, and fleeing a pursuing peace officer while driving recklessly. Cain beat then tied Gregory to the back of a motorcycle on Franzel Road in Red Bluff, before dragging the man through the streets with police in pursuit.
– To continue its efforts of bringing awareness to the financial struggles that families of sick children face while raising money to support them during those difficult times, a local nonprofit organization once again presented funds to the family of a local child.
“This is our second family since the organization’s founding in 2020,” said Project CHAP founder Alina Randhawa. “We select one family each year to support through fundraising. This year’s child is Christopher Younger.”
According to Randhawa, Younger is a 14-year-old boy with a rare heart defect called Truncus Arteriosus.
“He is a very strong and resilient young man as he has gone through many surgeries and hospital stays in his life,” said Randhawa. “Three days into his freshman year, Chris underwent septic shock, and all of his organs and blood flow shut down. He was quickly put onto life support ECMO and miraculously fought through. Chris came out of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) with kidney failure, liver failure, and heart failure and was then put on three months of dialysis.”
Through fundraising efforts, Randhawa said Project CHAP was able to raise $5,000 dollars that went to a downpayment for a wheelchair-accessible vehicle.
SEPTEMBER 21
– It is announced that family-owned Bell Carter Foods, Inc., in Corning has been sold to a company in Spain.
– Williams Mayor pro tem Sajit Singh died unexpectedly, in September 2022, just a few days shy of his 50th birthday.
Singh had served as a Williams city councilmember for the last four years and was also active in several community organizations.
“He will be remembered as a humble and committed member of the community,” read a statement released by Williams city officials. “He will be sorely missed by many.”
Those that knew Singh said his care for the community knew no bounds, which is why he chose to get involved and acted as a steward of change for the betterment of the community of Williams.
“We are a better community because for one bright shining moment, Sajit was part of it,” read the statement released by Citizens for a Better Williams members. “He will always be a part of it. He set out to make a difference and he did. What we can do is follow in his footsteps. We can get involved, ask questions and if we don’t get an answer, we ask again. His thirst for knowledge was a bottomless well. We can show up to council meetings. We can press the other councilmen for answers. We can show up to meetings and get involved in projects. We can be there for our neighbors and families in need. We have a huge job ahead of us to even begin to fill those shoes. This is your challenge. Be like Sajit. It won’t be easy.”
– The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office announced that the department became aware of allegations of criminal misconduct involving one of their employees.
According to sheriff’s office officials, the involved employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation.
“The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office is not able to make any public comments regarding the identity of the employee involved or the nature of the allegations of misconduct,” said officials. “The men and women of the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office are dedicated to protecting the citizens and communities, which we serve. We remain steadfast in our commitment to public service and do not condone any nature of misconduct.”
SEPTEMBER 28
– Life without parole in state prison was the sentenced handed down to Ray Ray Cain in Tehama County Superior Court on Sept. 22 for the murder of Johnny Lee Gregory Jr.
Cain, 38, was found guilty by a jury of first degree murder, including special circumstance that the murder was committed by means of torture. He was also found guilty of fleeing a pursuing peace officer while driving recklessly.
– To continue raising awareness and funds for childhood cancers, a group of cornhole enthusiasts tossed a few bags on Sept. 17, 2022 during the third annual Bags Against Cancer Cornhole Tournament in Colusa.
Jillian Rohleder, raffle coordinator for the event, said she and her boyfriend started the annual tournament in 2020 to first raise awareness for breast cancer.
Rohleder said this year’s event hits close to home after Colin lost his battle with rhabdomyosarcoma in February, just a few days shy of his 5th birthday.
“We decided to do another year of awareness for childhood cancer and we were able to raise $8,925 to give back to two charities that sent Colin care packages during his treatment,” said Rohleder.
According to Rohleder, these nonprofits – Courageous Hearts and Stay Happy FUNdation – are both Sacramento-based organizations that work to bring joy to children fighting cancer by sending them care packages and they provide these care packages to children all over the country.
“They are both very special to Colin’s family as they both sent packages to Colin during his battle with cancer that were able to bring a smile to his face,” said Rohleder. “We would love to see our event continue in success in order to continue to help families like Colin’s be able to also smile through their journey.”
– The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible threat to Willows High School on Sept. 21, 2022.
According to a release issued by the sheriff’s office, a female juvenile – who is a student at the school – posted a picture on a social media platform of what appeared to be a handgun, a pack of chewing gum and a juvenile hand with the caption, “Come to school tmrw (tomorrow) I have gum.”
Sheriff’s officials said deputies immediately responded to the residence to contact the juvenile and her parents and the juvenile stated it was meant as a joke.
“She did not intend it to be a threat, and she did not mean to scare anyone,” said officials. “The juvenile stated that she had seen a similar meme on social media and thought it was funny, so she posted it on her private Snapchat story.”
While at the residence, deputies discovered that the item, which appeared to be a firearm, was a BB gun.
According to officials, the BB gun was confiscated and the juvenile counseled.