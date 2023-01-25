Editors Note: This is the fourth installment of a four-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2022 in the Tri-County area by reporters from the Colusa County Sun-Herald, the Glenn County Transcript and the Corning Observer. (Dates are when the news stories were published).
OCTOBER 5
– A fire destroyed the contents of the second-hand store at 2151 Highway 99W in Corning. Firefighters responded to the Sept. 25 blaze around 1:30 a.m. where they found the interior and contents of the structure on fire. The cause is under investigation, but is believed to be from the air-conditioning unit, reported the Corning Volunteer Fire Department. The business owner, Hank Brown, said he plans on reopening the business in a new, temporary location until a permanent situation is found. Estimated loss from the fire is $125,000.
– Construction of new classrooms and a multipurpose room at West Street Elementary School in Corning is underway with a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 27 at the campus located on the block between West, Marin, Gallagher and South streets.
The groundbreaking was part of Phase II of the Corning Union Elementary School District’s expansion project at the kindergarten-through-fifth grade school. The project will include nine wood-framed classrooms, a kindergarten wing, parking lot and other improvements.
OCTOBER 12
– Hundreds of bottles and other collectables were on display in Williams Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2022 as part of the fourth annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show held at the Sacramento Valley Museum.
Cristy Edwards, show organizer and founder, said each of the items on display has a unique story and collectors love to analyze the various characteristics of each bottle to uncover the history behind each container.
“It becomes a mystery and the collectors use the different details on the bottle to put the pieces back together and bring a little piece of life back together,” said Edwards.
With fond memories of the discontinued Williams Antique Show, Edwards said her husband Slim was inspired to get a new show of this kind up and running in Williams again, so he put his life-long love of bottle collecting to use and organized the now annual event.
As a member of the board, Edwards said Slim organized the show as a fundraiser for the Sacramento Valley Museum to keep the Williams institution running.
“It’s such an important part of the community,” said Edwards. “There is so much to see in there.”
– The community of Arbuckle gathered at LaVanche Hursh Park in Arbuckle Oct. 1 as the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee hosted the 11th annual Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival.
The festival brought back all of the event staples, including a vendor fair featuring 20 vendors, a food truck, games, face painting and of course, lots and lots of pumpkins.
Since forming in 2011, the primary goal of the committee has been to restore the 146-year-old train depot that sits just across the street from LaVanche Hursh Park. The committee has done much of the groundwork to get the depot project up and running but the costly repairs needed, which include moving the entire structure to a new foundation 35 feet away from its current location, have made the process move slowly.
Diana Lytal, president of the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, said the dismantling process was scheduled to begin very soon and the committee hoped to have that phase completed by the end of the month. Weather permitting, Lytal said the committee hoped that the new foundation will be completed by the end of 2022.
– One of the Olive Festival’s biggest events, the Corning Bed Races were back in town on Oct. 4 before a huge crowd of onlookers cheering the racing teams on to the finish line. The Bed Races were included in the last of the season’s Tuesday Night Market, which featured several food trucks and a wide variety of choices.
The winner of the Bed Races was the Corning Police Department Team consisting of Police Chief Jeremiah Fears, Officer Ray Garcia, Officer Ed Curiel and Officer Matt Hewitt. Coming in second was the Dutch Boy Team of BJ Van Dam, Ivan Rojas, Lonsino Salorid and Chuy Valerio.
– The cause of death for 45-year-old Roberto Berduzco Avila of Mexico who’s body was found in a remote mountainous area of Campbellville in Tehama County has been determined to be homicide, reported the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
He was reported missing on Sept. 30 after a man and woman in the Chico area told the sheriff’s office they had received a phone call stating their “brother had been killed in a marijuana garden in the remote portion of the Campbellville area,” the sheriff’s office said.
Avila’s body was located in the area near a large illegal commercial marijuana growing operation.
OCTOBER 19
– Agriculture remained the leading industry in Glenn County in 2021, with the gross value of agricultural production in 2021 coming in at $808,720,000, a 8.65 % increase from the gross agricultural production value reported the previous year, according to the crop report released by the agricultural commissioner.
Glenn County Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer of Weights and Measures Marcie Skelton said almonds were the top commodity in Glenn County in 2021 once again.
“Almonds boast a value of $229,757,000, which is up 9.16 % from 2020 due to an increase in value per ton,” said Skelton. “Rice remains in the number two position with a value of $155,280,000, showing an increase in acreage, yield, and price per unit.”
– More than 130 bike riders from across the state and beyond trekked the back roads of Colusa and Sutter counties on Oct. 8, 2022 as part of the 13th annual “Flat, Fast and Fun” Century Bike Ride hosted by the Colusa Lions Club.
The race offers three routes – a 100-mile century; a 100K metric century, which is 68 miles; or a 38-mile ride – that traverse through the towns of Meridian and Sutter, ride through the farmlands of the Sutter Bypass, cross the Tisdale Weir, ride along the scenic Sacramento River levee road and all the way around the Sutter Buttes for those attempting the 100-mile ride.
Dave McGrath, founder of the 3F Century Ride, said this year’s installment of the ride was a great event.
“It was a hot one, though,” said McGrath. “Lots of water and electrolytes were consumed.”
New for 2022, the Colusa Lions Club partnered with the city of Colusa to add a “Bikes, Brews and Beats” festival at Will S. Green Park in Colusa after the conclusion of the race.
Jim Pingrey, president of the Colusa Lions Club, said the club partnered with the city and added the festival in the hopes of integrating the community into the annual biking event while creating a better post-ride experience for race participants.
“Having more of our community present, they (the riders) will get to see what a small agriculture community is all about,” said Pingrey. “The bikers are always asking questions about what we grow, especially after the ride that takes them through our local farmland.”
– Corning police are still looking for suspect Miguel Angel Arias Ledesma on suspicion of cultivation for sale of marijuana, child endangerment and possession of marijuana in relation to an alleged criminal pot operation located on McKinley Avenue that resulted in the seizure and destruction of 440 pounds of processed marijuana by the police department.
– Kenneth James Schoeb, 30, of Red Bluff who was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon for the death of Jonathan Emerson, 37, of Red Bluff was sentenced to 13 years in state prison.
OCTOBER 26
– CalFire law enforcement officer arrested Shane M. Heard, 37, of Red on Oct. 19, and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $6.6 million bail and suspicion of felony counts of arson to forest land, use of an incendiary device, and enhancements due to an on-going state of emergency.
– The city of Colusa was named as one of 20 finalists in the running for the Levitt AMP grant, which would potentially fund live music at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa.
The proposal, submitted through a partnership between the city of Colusa and the Colusa County Arts Council, now makes the city of Colusa eligible to receive a $90,000 multi-year matching grant to present 10 free outdoor concerts in an underused public space, as part of the 2023-2025 Levitt AMP Music Series.
“The Levitt AMP Grant Awards is an exciting, multi-year matching grant opportunity bringing the joy of free outdoor concerts to small to mid-sized towns and cities with a population of up to 250,000 people,” read a statement by the organization. “For the 2023-2025 grant cycle, the Levitt Foundation expanded the Levitt AMP program from an annual matching grant of $25K into a three-year matching grant of $30K per year, for a total grant award of $90K. Earlier this spring, U.S.-based nonprofits were invited to apply to present the Levitt AMP Music Series of 10 free outdoor concerts, creating joyous, inclusive community destinations.”
City officials said, if awarded, the grant funding would be used to host a summer “concert in the park” series at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa in the coming years and restore “community pride because the citizens of the city of Colusa and Colusa County could come together to just enjoy a park and connect with their neighbors.”
– Orland High School was among 22 schools across the nation recognized with a Career Choices Medal for its outstanding life and career-planning program.
According to a release issued by Academic Innovations, Orland High School was awarded with a Career Choices Gold Medal for promoting student success with the Career Choices series curriculum and My10yearPlan.com. The school’s Career Choices program helps students create online 10-year plans for their future education and career goals, said officials.
With this course, students were able to complete a 10-year career and education plan that helps guide their education choices and career goals, said Miranda Coughlin, a ninth and 10th grade academic adviser at Orland High.
“Where we’ve really seen it help is in the focus (students) are going to take while they’re on our campus and then what their plan is after they graduate,” Coughlin said. “It’s just opened up a lot of conversations about what life after high school actually looks like.”
– Sites Reservoir officials announced that an additional $30 million in funding was allotted from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed in 2021. Federal funding from the Bureau of Reclamation for construction of the Sites Reservoir Project is now about $134 million.
“Sites Reservoir creates new resiliency for California in the face of climate change,” said Fritz Durst, chairman of the Sites Project Authority, in a statement. “Through Sites, we are building smarter infrastructure that will provide water supplies for people, farms and the environment when it’s needed most.”
NOVEMBER 2
– Jessie Frank James Webb, 63, suffered a gunshot wound to his ear and head on Big Pines Road in Cottonwood on Oct. 25. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Redding for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries, reported the sheriff’s office. No suspects were arrested at the time and two other people with Webb were uninjured.
NOVEMBER 9
– The Willows Fire Department was buzzing with activity on the morning of Oct. 29, not because of a local emergency, but for the annual pancake breakfast hosted by the department since 1983.
Willows Fire Department Engineer Timothy Danley said the pancake breakfast raises money for the department’s Public Education Fund.
“Our Public Education Fund goes toward purchasing materials and hosting training events for the public on fire safety and other potential emergency scenarios,” said Danley.
According to Danley, 268 people were served up a hearty breakfast of pancakes, sausages and eggs during the event while mingling with local fire personnel. Milk, juice and coffee were also available to complete the meal.
Firefighters cleared the apparatus bay of the station and filled it with tables and chairs so attendees could stay and enjoy their meal, but take away options were also available for those that could not stay.
– Five winning applicants for the Corning Community Art Program will be decorating the town’s utility boxes with their artistic designs soon.
Five applicants were selected and designs approved by the City Council during the Tuesday. Oct. 25 regular meeting to decorate the town’s utility boxes with artistic designs.
Selected was Phillip Moller of Tehama Creatives, two Corning High School students, Abdiel Campillo and Caidee Johnson, Whitney Manning, North Valley Services Program Manager, and Ruth Myhre of Corning.
– For the first time ever almonds reigned supreme in Tehama County, bringing in a total value of $77.9 million in 2021, with walnuts coming in a close second at $76.6 million. This was according to the county’s 2021 Crop Report presented by Agricultural Commissioner Doni Rulofson to the Board of Supervisors during the Nov. 1 regular meeting.
– Corning police are looking for Gabino Ramirez Madera, 53, after a warrant search of his Fig Lane residence yielded firearms and illegal pot operation on Wednesday, Oct. 26. During the warrant search police reportedly seized 350 pounds of processed marijuana and trimmings, three unregistered firearms and methamphetamine paraphernalia.
NOVEMBER 16
– The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office has reported it will be suspending day-time patrol services to its designated areas of responsibility beginning Nov. 20. According to out-going Sheriff Dave Hencratt, over the past several years, his department has had difficulties with recruitment and retention of employees, which he states has been directly linked to pay disparities to comparable departments in the North State.
– The Cachil Dehe Band of Wintun Indians of the Colusa Indian Community Council donated $2,000 to the Ministerial Association of Colusa County (MACC) for its annual Christmas Food Basket program, jump starting a fund for the program facilitated solely on donations.
“We’ll see our greatest need this year, due to declining benefit programs coupled with the rising cost of goods, but we are thankful for this donation, as it really makes a dent in our efforts to feed our community,” said Jason McMullan, executive director of the MACC.
According to McMullan, the Christmas Food Basket program was expected to provide 60 pounds of perishable and non-perishable goods to an estimated 800 families in 2022.
– The fate of the Orland Raceway was up in the air after the Glenn County Fairgrounds Board of Directors voted last month not to renew the facility’s contract.
“With heavy hearts we are sad to say that the 2022 Orland Raceway season will be our last at the Glenn County Fairgrounds,” read a statement released by raceway officials. “With our contract coming to an end this year, the fair board voted and have decided that they have different plans for the facility in the near future that doesn’t include racing.”
According to the Glenn County Fairgrounds Board, the directors would like to replace the raceway with an equestrian center for horse activities.
In response to the decision, raceway officials promptly started a petition to keep the raceway going.
“This is a bad decision and will not only affect the citizens of Glenn County and the city of Orland, but also hurts businesses, and will affect the future of the area,” read the petition.
Raceway officials said with plenty of equestrian centers already in the surrounding area, this is not a beneficial addition to the community of Orland.
NOVEMBER 23
– The Tehama County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the Nov. 11 shooting of Bridget Walker, 53, of Los Molinos who was shot around 6 a.m. at a residence on Sherwood Boulevard. She is currently in the ICU of a local hospital in stable condition, reported the sheriff’s office.
“Although we don’t have any suspects at this time, we believe once the forensic results on the evidence is available we will be able to move forward in the investigation,” he added.
– Dozens of runners, joggers and walkers braved the cold and rain the morning of Nov. 3 to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention and depression during the fifth annual Turkey Trot at Corning High School, which raised $6,487 in scholarship funds.
NOVEMBER 30
– Caltrans began a unique city gateway project in Orland, which is known as the “Queen Bee Capital of North America,” to highlight the city’s rich heritage and further Clean California projects efforts within District 3.
Caltrans officials said the centerpiece of the $2.7 million project at the interchange of Interstate 5 and State Route 32 will be two bee sculptures created by Orland artist Jake Midgley that will stand about 16 feet high at opposite sides of the interchange and will be complemented by unique honeycomb-like paving. The contract was awarded to Vanguard Construction of Livermore.
The project was made possible through Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping, $1.2 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and join with communities throughout the state to reclaim, transform and beautify public spaces, according to officials.
– The Tri-county Regional Juvenile Hall, also known as the Tri-county Regional Rehabilitation Facility, was set to have its own 32-bed facility constructed across from the existing campus at 1023 14th St. in Marysville.
Officials said that this is the first regional project involving three counties and that the new juvenile hall will allow Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties to pool together scarce resources and provide a safer, more secure, treatment-focused and home-like environment for juveniles, staff, visitors, and volunteers.
“Alongside greater family integration opportunities, a wider variety of successful evidence-based programs will now have adequate space for implementation and will better promote rehabilitation, ultimately reducing recidivism and crime in the community,” said Perminder Bains, Yuba County’s director of administrative services.
– The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, held its third annual drive-thru food distribution event on Nov. 17 at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort. The tribe donated holiday-themed food items to 1,000 families with the goal of both supporting and uplifting the local community ahead of the holiday season.
DECEMBER 7
– The Orland Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off the holiday season Nov. 26 with its annual downtown Christmas preview and Light Parade.
Katrina Talley, outreach coordinator for the chamber, said this year’s installment of the event went great.
“The Light Parade was well received and pretty long,” said Talley. “(We) had about 25 entries, some had multiple cars.”
The Orland Flag Society took first place in the Light Parade and won $75 dollars in Queen Bee Bucks and an entry into the Ace of Lights.
Second place went to Fairway Mortgage, who won a $50 gift card basket from I-5 Cafe, and rounding out the top three was Chaney & Miller Construction, who won a gift basket from Collective Habits.
After the parade, Santa Claus was available to take photos with children. Attendees could also enjoy hot cocoa and cookies while they were shopping in the downtown stores that held special hours for the holiday event.
Talley said the Glenn County Chorale also did caroling during the event and wandered in and out of participating stores.
– For the sixth year in a row, the Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children (CAPC) and the Colusa Family Resource Center coordinated with the Williams area California Highway Patrol office to facilitate the annual CHiPS for Kids Toy Drive Program.
Carissa Bowers, program manager for CAPC, said this program is a fun way to get the community involved in making sure all children within Colusa County have a safe holiday season and that they each feel special.
In 2021, CAPC officials said the program provided 214 children and their families a little extra joy during the holiday season. To provide these gifts to local families, donations from the community are collected prior to Distribution Day.
“We are starting our donation collection and are in search of anyone that would love to donate to us,” said CAPC officials in a statement. “We have placed many bins around the community to collect toys for those kids in need of the holidays … we then collect all donations, organize them and get them to the families in need.”
– The Tehama County Board of Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with North Valley Community Foundation for the provision of a reimbursement grant for drought relief service costs accrued by the county with a maximum funding in the amount of $2,350,600,
– The final results for the Nov. 8 general election - incumbent Corning Mayor Robert Snow, incumbent City Councilman Dave Demo and candidate Lisa Lomeli win.
Incumbents Helen Pitkin and Ronda Holland retain their spots on the Corning Union Elementary School District Board, joined by candidate Blaine Smith. Incumbent James Bingham, and candidates Cody Lamb and Tony Turri are elected to the Corning Union High School District Board.
On the Red Bluff City Council is Patrick Hurton, Kris Deiters, and Cody Strock.
– The Tehama County Board of Supervisors has approved salary raises to the Tehama County Pease Officers’ Association and six elected positions based on a compensation study conducted by Koff & Associates. The sheriff’s office-related raises range from 1.7 percent to 24 percent increases and are based on how far below the median certain job classifications were.
– Attempted murder suspect, Cassidy Brent Russ, 32, of Corning arrested by Corning police on Nov. 30,is being held in the Tehama County Jail without bail following his Dec. 2 arraignment and bail hearing in Tehama County Superior Court. He is charged on suspicion of felony attempted murder of a peace officer, two counts possession of an exploding or igniting destructive device, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, obstruct/resist executive officer and arson possession of manufactured destructive device.
– Lisa Joann Bacon, 46, of Orland was killed on Thanksgiving Day trying to help a seriously injured motorcyclist, Brian Alan Ford, 55, of Redding who had struck a deer on Interstate 5 near Anderson. Ford was also killed in the accident.
DECEMBER 14
– Denver Williams, 75, of Corning who was driving a Kia was killed in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Dec. 5 on South Avenue, reported the California Highway Patrol.
– Bundled up in coats, blankets and ponchos, hundreds of people gathered on Market Street in Colusa for the annual Christmas Tyme in Colusa event on Dec. 2, a holiday staple that has been celebrated within the community for more than two decades.
Since its inception, Market Street in Colusa has been shut down between Fourth and Eighth streets for the annual holiday event and lined with dozens of vendors offering everything from food, homemade items, community resources, crafts and more.
With more than 55 vendors lining the street, there was something for everyone in 2022. Several of the vendors served up hot cocoa to warm up attendees as they strolled through the event. Others sold everything from assortments of Mexican food to barbeque, handmade jewelry, toys, sweet treats and more.
In the kids zone, snow machines were yet again a hit with the children in attendance as they ran through the imitation snow like it was a snow day.There were also several games to enjoy, including a giant Jenga game, football toss and Connect Four.
Per tradition, Santa and Mrs. Claus sat in front of the courthouse next to the giant town Christmas tree so attendees could come and snap a photo with them. After each photo, Mrs. Claus handed out candy canes.
Through the night, the band Legend performed live holiday music along with several rock classics and there was also a performance by the youth Starlight Dancers group.
The event is organized each year through a coordinated effort by the Colusa Lions Club, the Colusa Rotary Club, the city of Colusa and the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce with assistance from the Colusa Police Department and the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department.
– Joining thousands of other cemeteries across the country to honor the servicemen and servicewomen that have sacrificed their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms, the Orland Odd Fellows Cemetery planned to host a Wreaths Across America ceremony on Dec. 17, 2022.
“In many homes across the United States, every day there is an empty seat for one who is serving, or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” read a release issued by Orland Cemetery officials. “To honor that sacrifice, the Orland Cemetery District and its Veterans, First Responders along with community members proudly sponsor the Wreaths Across America program.”
According to Orland Cemetery officials, there are over 1,379 veterans interred in the Orland Cemetery District that includes the Graves, Masonic, Odd Fellows and Catholic cemeteries.
“We have veterans that have served in the Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and up to the present,” said officials.
As part of the ceremonies each year, community members, family members, and local businesses sponsor wreaths that are laid at the graves of U.S. Military veterans on Wreath Across America Day, prior to Christmas Day.
“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember fallen United States veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom,” read the release. “When a volunteer places a wreath on a Veteran’s grave on National Wreaths Across America Day, it is encouraged that they speak that veteran’s name aloud, thank them for their service and sacrifice, and reflect on that person and their life.”
DECEMBER 21
– After starting a Veterans of the Month program to reconnect with local veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Auxiliary to VFW Post 1770 in Willows hosted a Veterans of the Year Dinner and Social on Dec. 10, 2022.
Event organizer Susan Cooper said since starting the Veterans of the Month program in June 2021, 31 veterans have been recognized and this dinner was created to honor not just these veterans but all veterans within the community.
“Our Veterans of Month program was created out of a need to reconnect with our veterans,” said Cooper. “We were still in the midst of COVID, but some of the restrictions were easing back. We couldn’t meet in groups over 10, So we created a form asking people to nominate a veteran for Veteran of the Month and put it on Facebook.”
During the dinner, Cooper said that each of the 2021-22 Veterans of the Month honorees were awarded plaques that will be placed on the walls in the foyer of Memorial Hall.
Cooper said the community turned out for the dinner in overwhelming numbers, with approximately 200 of the 240 tickets sold for the event.
“I personally didn’t know my dentist, the receptionist at my son’s pediatrician, a local newspaper reporter, my mail clerk or the single mom around the corner from me were veterans,” said Cooper. “Veterans should be honored everyday and how can we honor them if we don’t know who they are?”
Reconnecting with local veterans also brought attention to the unfulfilled needs of the local veterans community.
“We have discovered some needs that need to be met for local veterans such as appliance repair or replacement, wheelchair, walker, gas for medical trips, and meals for homebound vets,” said Cooper. “... Our Glenn County veterans do not have a lot of services available to them. We as an Auxiliary would like to be able to reach more veterans to help with wheelchairs, walkers, gas cards for appointments, meals, travel expenses when having to leave the area for health care, heating, etc.”
– The California Transportation Commission approved more than $878 million in funding for 93 new walking and biking projects in disadvantaged communities, including $9.3 million allocated for the E Street Complete Streets Project in Williams.
“This project will greatly add to the pedestrian and bike safety in our major traffic corridor through town to the school site along with beautifying the city and calming traffic,” said Frank Kennedy, Williams city administrator.
Kennedy said the E Street project was still in the design phase and several design options for the corridor are being considered with various other features including turn lanes, bike paths, pedestrian walkways, curbs and gutters, lighting and parking.
“This is one of the more complicated projects the city has even taken on,” said Kennedy. “We will be replacing and upgrading both water and sewer lines over the next couple of years so that once we construct the new street, we will not have to dig it up for a long time.”
– The new flagpole at Corning’s Veterans Memorial Hall has been installed in its newly prepared base with the help of Walberg, Inc., and Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Veterans and residents gathered on Dec. 6 to see the placement and completion of a community project that included raising the funds necessary to purchase a new aluminum pole, remove the old one, create a new base and place the new pole at a cost of $20,000.
– Joining Corning Police Department’s ranks is Officer Dannette Ross who was sworn-in as the department’s newest recruit on Monday, Dec. 12 in the City Council Chambers.
– Maria “Rosie” Wilfong, 59, of Kirkwood died in a Malton Switch Road at Road P vehicle crash Friday, Dec. 9 and Patrick Dempsey, 60, of Chico was critically injured.
DECEMBER 28
– On Dec. 17, 2022, Corning Volunteer Fire Department, aka Santa and his firefighting elves, delivered toys and food to 79 less fortunate families in the community. The department’s annual Christmas Basket project is organized by its volunteer firefighters and has been going on for more than 60 years to provide new toys and the makings of a holiday feast to qualifying families.
– After inclement weather threatened a cancellation, organizers of Williams’ Festival of Lights decided to move the event to the following weekend to ensure the community didn’t miss out on the holiday cheer.
Festivities kicked off Dec. 18, 2022 with a vendor fair featuring approximately 50 vendors selling a variety of food, homemade products, hot chocolate and more, while DJ Flatz provided live music throughout the festivities.
Members of the Williams Fire Department joined Santa as he took photos with the children in attendance and firefighters gave out goodie bags to the hundreds of kids at the event. Traditionally, the department hands out goodie bags to the children of the community on Christmas Eve, but last year it decided to bring the long-standing tradition to the Festival of Lights event and continued it again this year.
Students from Williams Elementary School performed holiday songs before the town Christmas tree was lit in the town square. The tree was planted just last year for the annual holiday event.
New for 2022, organizers switched up the format of the annual parade, making it a stationary “Parade on display” instead of the traditional presession format.
“This allows our families to safely walk through the floats as they shop and eat, enjoying dancing shows, lights and the acts,” said organizers. “While reduced city staffing this weekend posed a challenge to having our floats travel, we are grateful to our city staff for helping us find a way to keep our Christmas tradition going.”
– Holiday festivities were in full swing at the Glenn County Fairgrounds as thousands of Christmas lights lit up the facility for the 19 installment of the Avenue of Lights event Dec. 14-18, 2022.
“The Avenue of Lights is a drive-thru light show featuring over a mile of beautiful Christmas scenes and thousands of twinkling lights all viewed from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle,” read a release issued by the Glenn County Fairgrounds.
Kathy Bartels, CEO of the Glenn County Fairgrounds, said fair staff and volunteers worked countless hours to bring this recognized event to the North State, which includes Christmas scenes featuring everything from Santa and his sleigh to Nativity scenes.
“This year we featured our own Avenue of Lights channel that can be tuned into once you are on grounds,” said Bartels. “We changed up the route a little as well. On your way out of the route we feature a banner for the Orland High School Football State Champions. So proud of their hard work.”
After diving through the lights, attendees could visit the North Pole Lodge, where Santa was on-hand to take photos. There were also several Christmas trees decorated by local businesses, fair concessions including corn dogs, french fries and the crowd favorite, funnel cake.
Bartels said the local Moose organization also served hot cocoa, cookies and popcorn to visitors of the Lodge.
“My favorite part is just seeing everyone in our community and how much joy it brings,” said Bartels. “I also love the Santa photos, we have collected them since my kids were little.”