To increase the number of low-income housing units available in Orland while working to reduce homelessness in the area, the city of Orland and Glenn County have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to convert an old motel into an affordable housing option.
Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, said Yuba-Sutter Habitat for Humanity is actually a four county affiliate which oversees Glenn County.
“We acquired Glenn and Colusa County – in addition to Yuba and Sutter – back in 2015 but have since only done home repairs in these areas until this project came along,” said Hale.
According to Hale, Habitat for Humanity mission is to end homelessness and substandard housing and the organization has worked for many years to build homes for families in need and provide homeownership opportunities.
“We have since moved into many other areas from disaster relief to home repairs and permanent housing such as with this project in Orland,” said Hale. “Since Homekey funding has been made available we have begun looking into areas that had a lack of affordable housing. We reached out to Orland and they indicated the Orlanda Property as a troubled site and a place to which we could partner on a permanent housing project.”
Since then, Hale said Habitat has worked with the city of Orland, Glenn County and Glenn County Health and Human Services to submit a grant to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for the Orland site to be reconstructed into 34 apartments to serve those in need of housing.
“The resolutions with the City and County have been approved by their councils and we are finalizing designs,” said Hale.
Hale said officials believe they have a strong application for funding and, if approved, the next step would be to request proposals from area builders to construct the project, while concurrently doing community outreach to locate people in need of housing.
According to Hale, estimates project that the 34 units will house between 40-50 individuals.
“We will provide onsite program services provided by Glenn County Health and Human Services as well as Veterans Affairs and Medical Service providers,” said Hale. “The facility will have a casework office and a large conference room for events, classes and gatherings.”
The project will prioritize housing for those who are elderly, disabled and veterans, according to Hale.
The Orland City Council reviewed an updated version of the project during their last meeting Jan. 18 and Hale said they plan to submit the grant application by the end of the month.