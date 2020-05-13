4-H to showcase work virtually

To address the cancelation of the still exhibits and floriculture portions of the Colusa County Fair due to COVID-19 related downsizing, the Colusa County 4-H program will be hosting a virtual showcase for 4-H members.
“This event allows 4-H youth members to enter the still exhibit items they made this year to be evaluated and receive feedback, recognition, and awards for their hard work,” said Nicole Marshall-Wheeler, 4-H Youth Development Advisor for the Colusa 4-H Youth Development Program.
According to Marshall-Wheeler, interested 4-H youth members can enter this event by completing a simple online entry form and submitting photos of their entries.
“Youth also have the option to submit a video of themselves giving a prepared talk about their entry and project experience as a way to continue practicing their public speaking skills,” said Marshall-Wheeler.
Entries will be evaluated by adult judges using a rubric, said Marshall-Wheeler, and the youth will receive the completed rubrics with written feedback.
“Providing feedback to you allows for the Virtual Showcase to become a valuable learning opportunity,” said Marshall-Wheeler.
Awards, sponsored by generous local individuals, families, and businesses, will be given out using a modified Danish judging system, said Marshall-Wheeler.
“The Colusa County 4-H Youth Development Program is committed to serving our local youth, helping them to achieve their goals, and ensuring that their hard work is recognized,” read the statement of purpose in the Virtual Exhibitors Guidebook. “While our Colusa County 4-H Virtual Showcase cannot replace the experience which the Colusa County Fair provides, we will do our best to ensure that our youth have a venue to exhibit the projects which they have worked so hard to create this year.”
Entry forms can be found by visiting http://cecolusa.ucanr.edu/4-H_Program/ and clicking on ‘Colusa County 4-H Virtual Showcase.’
All entries are due by Wednesday, May 20 at 5 p.m.
For more information, call the UCCE Colusa County 4-H Office at 458-0570 or visit www.cecolusa.ucanr.edu/4-H_Program/Colusa_County_4-H_Virtual_Showcase/.