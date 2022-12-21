The California Transportation Commission recently approved more than $878 million in funding for 93 new walking and biking projects in disadvantaged communities, including $9.3 million allocated for the E Street Complete Streets Project in Williams.
“This project will greatly add to the pedestrian and bike safety in our major traffic corridor through town to the school site along with beautifying the city and calming traffic,” said Frank Kennedy, Williams city administrator.
At this time, Kennedy said the intersection of E and Eleventh streets, including F Street, has various conflict points for drivers due to cross traffic and speeding, failure to stop at stop signs, collisions, and pedestrian and bicyclist safety continue to be a concern in this area. To alleviate these problems, city officials are looking to install a roundabout at the intersection.
“Roundabouts are safer than traditional stop signs,” read a statement released by city officials. “They reduce speed, minimize weaving, establish the right of way and reduce points of conflict.”
Kennedy said the E Street project is still in the design phase and several design options for the corridor are being considered with various other features including turn lanes, bike paths, pedestrian walkways, curbs and gutters, lighting and parking.
“This is one of the more complicated projects the city has even taken on,” said Kennedy. “We will be replacing and upgrading both water and sewer lines over the next couple of years so that once we construct the new street, we will not have to dig it up for a long time.”
Kennedy said the timeline for the project’s necessary milestones – which includes an environmental study, possibly acquiring property, design and bidding – will take a couple of years. While Kennedy said more than likely construction will not begin until 2025, citizens should expect construction projects on E Street for the next couple of years.
According to a release issued by Caltrans District 3, this funding is part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated funding for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, according to the release.
Caltrans officials said these active transportation projects will benefit disadvantaged communities throughout California, two-thirds of which will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school. The projects make up more than half of the 2023 Active Transportation Program, it was stated in the release, and much of the funding comes from a one-time infusion of $1 billion for active transportation in the 2022-23 state budget as part of a nearly $15 billion transportation infrastructure package.
“California and our federal partners are continuing to make historic headway in addressing our transportation needs and advancing safety, equity, climate action and economic prosperity,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.“Importantly, this includes significant investments in infrastructure that allows everyone to access active means of transportation, like walking and biking.”
Other projects to receive funding in the North State include:
– $16 million for the I Street Bridge Deck Conversion Project in West Sacramento
– $13.8 million for State Route 49 multi-modal corridor improvements in Nevada County
– $19.9 million for a Zinfandel Drive bicycle/pedestrian overcrossing in Rancho Cordova
– $21 million West Linda Safe Routes to School Project in Yuba County
– $12.3 million for the Neal Gateway Project in Paradise
– $6.7 million for the Skyway Link Project in Paradise
– $22 million for the Pentz Road Pathway Project in Paradise
– $15.4 million for the first phase of Placerville Drive bicycle and pedestrian facilities improvements
– $7.8 million for the South Oroville Bicycle and Pedestrian Connectivity Project in Butte County
– $1.1 million for the Envision Broadway Project in Oak Park in Sacramento
– $740,000 for right of way and project development support costs on a $5 million project to install a traffic signal at the intersection of State Route 32 and Meridian Road, west of Chico
– $720,000 for right of way and project development support costs on a $6 million project to raise the roadway, install culverts across the roadway and re-grade roadside ditches to prevent flooding on State Route 99 from north of Wilson Landing Road to the Keefer Slough Bridge north of Chico
“SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually that is shared equally between the state and local agencies,” read the release. “Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.”
An additional $700 million is expected to be awarded in the spring, according to officials.
For more information, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.