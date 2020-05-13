‘90 years of bulls, steers and cheer ‘

This Saturday marks what would have been the 90th installment of the annual Maxwell Rodeo, the longest running event in Colusa County that attracts hundreds of people to the tiny town each year for the rodeo wrangling festivities, frog jumping competition, traditional chuckwagon barbecue, parade and hot rod showcase.
Organizers announced in early April that the event has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Amber Charter, Rodeo Committee member and teacher at Maxwell High School, said she should be very stressed out this week with rodeo prep but the decision to cancel the event was made just as the committees were getting ready to plan the majority of the festivities.
According to Charter, the rodeo and all of the other events held are organized each year by student committees from Maxwell High School with support from the community Rodeo Committee and local sponsors, most of which are from Colusa County.
“It is most disappointing for the kids who will be aging out,” said Charter. “I know some kids were really excited about riding a cow or running for Queen and this is their senior year. So that is sad to me. We work really hard on creating opportunities for students, and unfortunately we didn’t get to provide all of them this year.”
While plans are still in the works and will depend on county restrictions at the time, Charter said that a “Play Date” event is being planned for the evening of July 18 in lieu of the canceled rodeo.
Although the event will not be a full-blown rodeo with all of the traditional events, Charter said the new event will include some of the horse shows and gymkhana events as well as fan favorites including Mutton Busting and the Calf Scramble if stock is available.
Charter said a few students and community members have already volunteered to help with the upcoming event but the Rodeo Committee is still looking for more assistance to help make the event come to fruition.
For more information about the Play Date event or to volunteer, contact Charter at ambercharter@maxwell.k12.ca.us.