‘A Country Christmas’ returns to Maxwell Friday

The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District and the Maxwell Auxiliary Committee will host their sixth annual “Maxwell Country Christmas,” event on Friday.
The event will be held at the town Christmas tree lot on Oak Street in Maxwell.
According to MPRD Board President and event organizer Kyle Miller, at least 20 vendors will open for business at 5 p.m., with a wide assortment of things for sale including glass artwork, woodworking, light toys for the kids and lots of food.
“We have a little more variety this year,” said Miller.
The tractor lights parade will begin at 6 p.m.
While Miller said not many vendors or parade entries have signed up yet, he expects another successful year because many participants do not sign up until the last minute.
“They kind of like to keep it a surprise because it is like a competition between a few of the companies around here,” said Miller.
The event will take place rain or shine but Miller said organizers are expecting good weather.
The event could get canceled due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, according to organizers. Those that attended are encouraged to follow current Center for Disease Control guidelines, which includes facial coverings and social distancing.
For more information or to participate, contact Miller at 530-501-6588 or email maxwellparkandrecs@gmail.com.