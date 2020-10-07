Arbuckle native Amber Calonder has been accepted as a new junior member of the American Angus Association.
“Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events,” according to a release issued by the association.
To date, there are more than 25,000 active adult and junior members across the United States, Canada and several other countries, making the American Angus Association the largest beef breed association in the world.
For more information, visit www.angus.org.