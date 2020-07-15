Just days after Colusa County was added to the state watchlist and joined several other counties, including Glenn, ordered to halt all indoor restaurant operations and temporarily shut down bars due to a large increase in positive COVID-19 cases, the California Department of Public Health issued additional closures for counties that have remained on the watchlist for three or more consecutive days, effective Monday.
The following sectors in both Colusa and Glenn counties must close or modify services to outdoor operations due to increased transmission of COVID-19 in the community.
The closures are in effect until further notice.
Businesses and sectors that must close unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up include:
–Personal care services, such as hair salons, barbershops, tattoo, massage, nail, waxing, etc.
–Gyms and fitness centers.
–Places of worship.
–Malls.
–Offices for noncritical infrastructure sectors, defined at www.covid19.ca.gov.
“Glenn County was not provided advance notice from the state regarding the additional business sector modifications and closures,” it was stated in the press release. “We understand the difficulty in implementing these measures on such short notice. We ask for patience from our community as our businesses adapt to the rapidly changing requirements.”
The CDPH ordered Colusa County to cease all in-restaurant dining and bar operations, effective Thursday. This same order was put into place in Glenn County on July 1 as the result of being added to the COVID-19 monitoring list in June. Both counties are unable to meet three of the six metrics the state has established, including new case rate, test positivity rate and number of daily tests over the past 14-day period to be removed from the watchlist.
“We have experienced a significant increase in positive cases over the past couple of weeks, as well as a dramatic increase in the number of individuals quarantined,” said Elizabeth Kelly, Colusa County Director of Health and Human Services and Public Health. “Due to recent family and social gatherings we expect both trends to remain as contact tracing continues.”
According to a release issued by Colusa County on Thursday, there is no verified link between restaurants, bars or any other business operations and the increase in cases.
“Despite that fact, the implementation and execution of local public health protocols, as well as numerous discussions between Colusa County Public Health and CDPH concerning the lack of nexus between positive cases and impacted business sectors, the State has unilaterally moved forward with issuing the Order mandating the closures,” read the release.
According to the release, the state will be enforcing the order locally and state strike teams are expected in Colusa County beginning Thursday.
The CDPH will re-evaluate overall statewide date in three weeks, read the release, and make a determination on whether to extend the Order at that time.
“The County encourages impacted business owners as well as citizens to use their best judgement and follow State Guidelines in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” read the release.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Colusa County had confirmed 135 cases of COVID-19 within the county, up the 86 cases confirmed last week. Health officials report that there are currently 57 individuals in isolation, including three that are hospitalized, and another 160 individuals in quarantine. No deaths have been reported within Colusa County at this time.
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 26 Glenn County residents are currently positive for COVID-19 – 22 are isolated at home and four are hospitalized. Since March, 183 Glenn County residents have contracted COVID-19 and 157 people have since recovered.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.