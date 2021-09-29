As the Delta variant continues to surge across the region, several COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the tri-county region in the past week.
In Glenn County, health officials reported the 36th COVID-realted death on Monday.
According to a statement made by health officials, this individual was in their 70s, lived in the northern part of the county and had been hospitalized.
As of Monday, there were81 active cases of COVID-19, with 66 residents in self-isolation and 15 people in the hospital.
In the past week, Glenn County had a 0.8 percent increase in fully vaccinated individuals resulting in 54.1 percent of the eligible population being fully vaccinated, according to health officials, and 6.3 percent of this population are partially vaccinated while 39.6 percent remain unvaccinated.
In Colusa County, health officials reported two new virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the county’s total virus-related deaths up to 21.
As of Monday, there were 2,966 reported cases of COVID-19 within Colusa County, an increase of 20 cases from the previous week.
At this time, there are 44 individuals in isolation and five people are currently hospitalized.
Health officials reported in August that an estimated 48.6 percent of residents within Colusa County aged 12 and older were vaccinated.
Of those fully vaccinated, six percent are between the ages of 12-15, 22 percent are between the ages of 16-19, 43 percent are between the ages of 20-49, 53 percent are between the ages of 50-64 and 58 percent are aged 65 and older.
As of Aug. 17, 15,130 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 6,558 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 5,450 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.
In Tehama County, 12 virus-related deaths have been reported within the last 14 days, bringing the county’s virus-related deaths up to 90.
In the last two weeks, 742 cases have been reported, according to health officials. Thirty-three individuals are currently hospitalized and 262 active cases are in isolation at this time.
Tehama County has a current test positivity rate of 42.8 percent.