With limited access to family and friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stonyrose Heritage Society is hosting an “Adopt a Grandparent,” event to bring some cheer to local senior citizens for Valentine’s Day.
Jay Sanchinelle-Huttman, founder of the Stonyrose Heritage Society, said the group is currently accepting donations to build Valentine baskets that will include a teddy bear and a handwritten note for senior citizens in area rest homes in Williams and Willows.
Those that would like to participate are also encouraged to submit photos, pictures and other keepsakes that could be included in the baskets.
“With nobody able to visit seniors in these homes due to the pandemic, we thought this was a nice way to bring them a little joy,” said Sanchinelle-Huttman.
This year, Sanchinelle-Huttman said their goal is to distribute 250 baskets to local seniors and, as of Wednesday, 108 grandparents had already been adopted.
“I am just blown away by the support from the community,” said Sanchinelle-Huttman.
According to Sanchinelle-Huttman, 269 Build-a-Bear teddy bears were donated by a woman in the bay area so the funds raised this year will be used to buy supplies to build the baskets and make the cards. Any funds that are left over will be saved for next year, said Sanchinelle-Huttman, as the Society plans to make this an annual event. They also hope to expand next year and include other area rest homes.
With the remaining 19 bears, Sanchinelle-Huttman said the society plans to drop off a basket to seniors in the community that may also be in need of some cheer.
Donations can be made at the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, 2963 Davison Ct., Colusa, who has teamed up with the Stonyrose Heritage Society to sponsor the event. Donations are also being accepted virtually via Venmo (@Sinfuldesires-verbaena) or through Facebook pay on the Stonyrose Heritage Society page.
The Society asks that all donations be submitted by Feb. 10. They are planning to drop off the baskets on Feb. 12 to allow senior care home staff to disinfect all of the baskets before they are handed out on Valentine’s Day as a safety precaution due to the pandemic.
For more information, call 521-5902.