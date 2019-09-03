Want to live the life of a farmer or rancher, if only for a couple of days? Then join the Colusa County Farm Bureau for their annual Ag Tours Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7.
The two-day tour explores the commodities of Colusa County and gives attendees the opportunity to explore local facilities and speak with the farmers, ranchers and industry experts that keep things running.
“It’s really cool because you are talking to the actual farmer,” said Melodie Johnson, executive manager at the Colusa County Farm Bureau. “These are the people that are actually out in the fields everyday growing the crops and taking care of the livestock.”
Although the event has been called various things throughout the year, Johnson said the bureau has hosted the tour for over 20 years.
“It used to focus primarily on teachers but last year we opened it up to the public,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the bureau made this change to encourage the community to get involved with local agriculture.
The tour will discuss the various aspects of Colusa County agriculture from almonds, pecans and pistachios to rice, sunflowers, wine grapes, beer, sheep, cattle, animal feed and pest control.
Each day the tour is scheduled to run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The itinerary for the tour includes a dozen stops around the county from Princeton to the county line in Dunnigan, including Voelz Farms, Black Shire Almonds, Empty Pocket Farms, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Pecans, Strain Ranches, Bar Ale, the Sacramento Valley Museum, Perry Ranch, RJ Farms and Farmer’s Brewery.
Johnson said even the travel time between stops will be a time to learn because all of the volunteer drivers are also involved in the agriculture industry.
“If you were confused about something that you just saw or have a question you have someone right there that can answer it,” Johnson said. “It will be a time to brainstorm and reflect about what they just learned and we love hearing their excitement as we discuss what we just saw.”
Day one of the tour will conclude with appetizers and a wine tasting at Grindstone Wines in Arbuckle and day two will end with a brewery tour and sampling at Framer’s Brewery in Princeton.
The tour costs $50 per person for both days, which includes transportation, meals, drinks and a commemorative T-shirt.
Registration forms are available on the Colusa County Farm Bureau website or the bureau’s Facebook page. Forms should be completed and returned to the Colusa County Farm Bureau, located at 520 Market Street in Colusa, along with the registration fee.
Johnson recommends attendees wear closed toe shoes, long pants, sunscreen and a hat.
“Be prepared for a hot and dirty day with lots of walking,” Johnson said. “It really is a day out on the farm.”
For more information, call the Colusa County Farm Bureau at 458-5130.