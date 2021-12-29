Agencies help create bird habitat

At one point there were over 400,000 hectares of seasonal wetlands in the Sacramento Valley, but by the beginning of the 20th century, most of that land had been replaced by farmland. With only about 5-10 percent of the original wetlands remaining, rice fields now act as a substitute for wildfire habitat.
Over 100 million birds of 400 different species fly through the Central Valley as an important part of the Pacific Flyway, a route birds use to migrate from the Arctic to South America. Since about 95 percent of their natural habitat has been transformed by farming, rice growers play an important role in supporting migratory bird populations.
“So the drought has been pretty epic this time around,” said Khara Strum, conservation and project manager at Audubon California, a conservation organization. “There’s usually 250,000 to 275,000 acres of flooded rice in the winter that provides amazing habitat for the water birds. This year, we were down to like 80,000 because the irrigation districts, which supply the water to all of these landowners, had zero allocation to give the landowners this winter. The rice growing community was looking at not only having to find different ways of decomposing the straw, but also were faced with this environmental crisis of what are the birds coming back to because their populations depend on having the resources the rice fields are providing.”
With drought conditions affecting rice growers and growing concerns for migratory birds, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) in partnership with the California Rice Commission and its private landowner community and with guidance from conservation organizations, like the Central Valley Joint Venture and Audubon California, drought relief funding is being used to help birds and conserve their habitats.
The California Rice Commission, an association for rice farm growers in the Sacramento Valley, produces around 97 percent of the state’s rice crop. According to the commission, rice is one of the state’s largest crops and contributes more than $5 billion a year adding 25,000 jobs to the state’s economy. Rice is a major foundation of the economy for rural communities like the Sacramento Valley, Gridley, Biggs, Colusa, Marysville, Richvale, Yuba County and Live Oak, according to the California Rice Commission.
“None of us can do all of what needs to be done alone,” said Kristopher Tjernell, deputy director of the Integrated Watershed Management Program at DWR. “In this case, it’s using DWR’s funding, landowner lands and access and nonprofit community scientific expertise to all come together and deliver a program that is timed appropriately that is sized appropriately and implemented such that it has the best benefit to the birds possible.”
According to Tjernell, the DWR funds projects in small, rural communities because populations who live in these communities are most likely to be vulnerable to drought conditions. The DWR funded the Drought Relief Waterbird Program where the use of limited water resources was strategically used to help the birds but also benefit rural rice growers who have been impacted by drought conditions. The Drought Relief Waterbird Program received around $6 million to fund the operation of groundwater wells to winter flood rice for migratory birds.
“With drought conditions across the west and in California this year, it was looking like there may only be 60,000 acres of flooded rice fields,” said Luke Matthews, wildlife program manager with the California Rice Commission. “So a massive reduction, you’re looking at only about 20 percent of normal. The DWR contributed funding to increase that and we added over 40,000 acres of flooded habitats. It really helps the growers because it helps them decompose their rice straw, which is an important agronomic practice but more importantly, it helps provide food and habitat for migratory birds, specifically ducks, geese, shore birds and others.”
According to Matthews, this is a tremendous effort from different agencies to really create as much habitat for the birds as possible.
“We have our funders at the Department of Water Resources,” said Matthews. “We have our conservation partners, the Nature Conservancy, Audubon, Point Blue, California Waterfowl and Ducks Unlimited, and then all of the private landowners that work on this.”
The birds also have some agronomic benefit in terms of helping mulch in that leftover straw, said Strum. Central Valley Joint Venture released a 10-year plan to restore the bird habitats in the Central Valley. The plan has crucial benefits for local communities that include flood protection, increased access to groundwater and the replenishment of groundwater.
“Working together, we can achieve a bigger vision,” said Strum. “We can help each other to achieve agency priorities, nonprofit strategies by coming together.”