Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, said Thursday that Karen’s House, a nonprofit organization in Colusa County, was honored as the 2023 4th Assembly District Nonprofit of the Year at the Capitol on June 7 in Sacramento.
Aguiar-Curry, who represents Lake, Colusa, Napa and Yolo counties, and part of Sonoma County, said this was the eighth year that the California Assembly honored state nonprofits on California Nonprofits Day.
According to Aguiar-Curry’s office, Karen’s House was founded in 2018 after the death of Williams native Karen Garcia. Karen’s House is considered the first domestic violence program in Colusa County and it assists women and children with housing, food, clothing and personal hygiene needs. The nonprofit also advocates on behalf of its clients by providing a safe space that promotes intervention, prevention, awareness and empowerment.
“Karen’s House is an incredibly valuable organization as the first and only domestic violence program in Colusa County,” Aguiar-Curry said in a statement. “As Vice Chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, I am so grateful for the services Karen’s House provides to women who are trying to break the cycle of domestic violence. I am thrilled to be able to honor such a fine group as the 4th Assembly District Nonprofit of the Year.”
Aguiar-Curry’s office said that Karen’s House received honors via a resolution from the California State Assembly at an awards luncheon sponsored by CalNonprofits for its numerous contributions to Colusa County. President and founder Cynthia “Tootie” Hackett and Colusa County Supervisor Kent Boes, who is a member of Karen’s House Board of Directors, represented the nonprofit at the event.
“It was such an honor to be recognized as a 2023 California Nonprofit of the Year for our work to help victims of domestic violence in Colusa County,” Hackett said in a statement. “When a young lady I knew was killed at the hands of her boyfriend five years ago, I felt like there must be something we can do. I didn’t want her death to just be swept under the rug, so I started Karen’s House.”
Aguiar-Curry’s office said Karen’s House is currently working toward the opening and operating of its own shelter, which would make it the first domestic violence shelter in Colusa County.