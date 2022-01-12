California Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry announced last week that she will run for re-election in the newly drawn 4th District, which includes Colusa County.
District changes were made after the Citizens Redistricting Commission of California completed its work recently on new State Assembly, Senate and Congressional boundaries based on the 2020 Census.
“Over the last five years, we have brought people together to accomplish great things for our district and our state and made real progress on so many critical issues: empowering parents and teachers to educate our children; providing job training and workplace standards for our workers; building affordable housing and the infrastructure our people and economy need to thrive; funding and deploying broadband and telehealth in the small cities and rural communities of our region; fighting for our family farms; protecting our environment and open space, and combating climate change; responding to the pandemic and resulting health care and economic crises; establishing new ways to prevent and respond to disasters, and supporting victims of wildfires; and so much more,” said Aguiar-Curry in a news release. “I am excited to continue to represent the many communities my team and I have served since 2016, and I am equally excited about meeting my new constituents and local leaders in Colusa and Sonoma counties. Together we will build a brighter future.”
