The Colusa County Democratic Party, in collaboration with the Lake County Democratic Party, will host a virtual community meeting with Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry on Wednesday, July 29, at 6 p.m.
According to a release issued by the CCDP, Aguiar-Curry will discuss her many efforts on behalf of all Colusa and Lake County residents and will be open for questions during the meeting.
Participants must register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYof-GgrDMjGtYltWdg23k6e1MDPvcedgUa.
For more information, visit www.colusacountydemocrats.org.