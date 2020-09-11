The air quality advisory issued by the Colusa County Air Pollution Control District in response to the poor air quality conditions throughout the region from wildfire smoke has been extended through Monday.
Air quality in Colusa County was listed as unhealthy on Friday, according to www.airnow.gov, and is expected to stay at that level through the weekend.
According to the Colusa County Air Pollution Control District, these conditions may fluctuate from moderate to very unhealthy throughout this time period.
Smoke from fires produce fine-particulate matter, which can cause serious health problems including lung disease, asthma attacks and increased risk of heart attack or stroke, it was stated in a release issued by the district, and residents are advised to limit outdoor activities at this time.
“People with existing respiratory conditions, young children and elderly people are susceptible to health effects from these pollutants,” it was stated in the release. “Air District officials urge residents to follow their doctors’ orders when exposed to fire emissions.”
For more information, visit www.countyofcolusa.org/461/Air-Polllution-Control-District.