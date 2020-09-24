The Colusa County Air Pollution Control District has issued an air quality advisory effective Friday due to a forecast of significant smoke from the August Complex Fire and the west zone of the North Complex Fire.
The advisory will be in effect through Monday.
As of Thursday, air quality in Colusa County was listed as good, according to airnow.gov. Officials from the Colusa County Air Pollution Control District said air quality conditions are forecast to decline to the moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups range though the weekend.
“People with existing respiratory conditions, young children and elderly people are susceptible to health effects from these pollutants,” read a release issued by the district. “Air District officials urge residents to follow their doctors’ orders when exposed to fire emissions.”