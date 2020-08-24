The air quality advisory issued by the Colusa County Air Pollution Control District last week has been extended through Aug. 31 in response to the poor air quality conditions throughout the region from wildfire smoke.
As of Monday afternoon, air quality in Colusa County was listed as unhealthy, according to www.airnow.gov., and is expected to stay at that level through the remainder of the week.
According to the Colusa County Air Pollution Control District, these conditions may fluctuate from moderate to very unhealthy throughout this time period.
“Smoke from fires produce fine-particulate matter (PM2.5), which can cause serious health
problems including lung disease, asthma attacks and increased risk of heart attack or
Stroke,” read a release issued by the district. “Where conditions warrant, people should limit their outdoor activity.”
People with existing respiratory conditions, young children and elderly people are susceptible to health effects from these pollutants, it was stated in the release, and Air District officials urge residents to follow their doctors’ orders when exposed to fire emissions.
For more information, visit www.countyofcolusa.org/461/Air-Polllution-Control-District.