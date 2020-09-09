CalFire reported Tuesday morning that the Hennessey Fire that has been ablaze just south of the Colusa County line has burned 317,909 acres and was 91 percent contained.
All evacuations orders put into place in Colusa County as a result of this fire have been lifted.
Firefighters have also made progress with the Walbridge Fire and the Myers Fire burning in Sonoma County, with CalFire reporting that the Walbridge Fire blaze had burned 54,940 acres and was 95 percent contained and the Myers Fire had burned 2,360 acres and was 100 percent contained as of Tuesday. These fires make up the LNU Lightning complex incident that has been active in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties since Aug. 17.
To date, five deaths have been reported due to those fires, three in Napa County and two in Solano County. Five injuries were reported in the complex, 1,491 structures have been destroyed and 232 structures have been damaged.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of California and will remain in effect until noon today (Wednesday) due to a forecast of strong winds which has the potential for rapid spread of fire.
CalFire also reported that residents may experience very smokey conditions as the firefight continues, which can be unhealthful to many people especially children, the elderly, and anyone with respiratory problems.
As of Tuesday, the air quality in Colusa County had increased unhealthy levels and is forecast to remain in the unhealthy for sensitive groups level through the week.
The Colusa County Air Pollution Control District has extended an air quality advisory though Thursday due to smoke caused by these and other wildfires burning in the region.
“The August Complex Fire and the LNU Lightning Complex Fire as well as several other wildfires are producing significant smoke impacts to local areas, and residents in these affected areas should be aware of their local air quality and take necessary precautions to protect themselves,” read a release issued by the Colusa County Air Pollution Control District.
According to the release, people with existing respiratory conditions, young children and elderly people are susceptible to health effects from these pollutants.
“Air District officials urge residents to follow their doctors’ orders when exposed to fire emissions,” read the release.