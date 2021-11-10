A caretakers support group is now being offered in Colusa for those dealing with Alzheimer’s Disease.
“The more you understand about the caregiving role, the better you’ll be able to prepare for future challenges and cope with the stress and emotional upheaval that comes with each new stage,” read a release issued by the support group.
According to the release, there are more than 650,000 people in California that are currently living with Alzheimer’s Disease and over 1.6 million families and friends providing care.
The Colusa-based support group has been meeting for the past three months in the fireside room at the Colusa Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Forth and Jay Streets, Colusa.
“The meetings are confidential and open to those interested,” read the release. “Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s can be a long, stressful and intensely emotional journey but it can be a rewarding, life-affirming experience as well.”
The next meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 10-11:30 a.m. and will feature guest speaker Becky Robinson.
“Becky is the regional director of the Alzheimer’s Association for Northern California,” it was stated in the release. “She is available to provide our local support group with information, education, referrals, care consultations and support services for families coping with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias.”
Anyone interested in attending the upcoming meeting is welcome.
For more information, call 530-458-5231.