The California Department of Food and Agriculture has mailed ballots to all qualified growers and handlers in the rice industry regarding a vote to increase a California Rice Commission assessment cap from 15 cents per hundredweight to 20 cents per hundredweight.
The increased assessment cap would be used to address increases in regulatory fees and costs such as the Rice Waste Discharge Requirement and projected increases in operating costs over the next nine years, according to the California Rice Commission.
Those who do not receive a ballot can contact CRC and CEO Tim Johnson at (916) 387-2264 or tjohnson@calrice.org.