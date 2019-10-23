Annual car show returns to Arbuckle

Hot rods, muscle cars and several other kinds of unique rides will be on display at the annual Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday Barbecue at LaVanche Hurst Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle on Sunday, October 27.
Hundreds of cars will be on display, as well as several local vendors and activities at the event hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee
Kay Lemos, Arbuckle Revitalization Committee member, said last years event brought more than 300 cars to town and hundreds are expected again this year.
“We will also have over 25 vendors including a fortune teller,” said Lemos.
The Car Show and Depot Barbecue first started in 2006, and acts as a fundraiser for the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee to help them fund community projects, according to archives.
The Knights of Columbus Council #14112 will host a $10 per plate breakfast at 6 a.m. to kick of the festivities, served at LaVanch Hursh Park.
At 11 a.m., the annual halloween parade will take over Fifth Street. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and all ages are encouraged to dress up in a costume and participate. The parade will start at Ace Hardware, located at 600 Fifth Street and will travel though downtown Arbuckle.
A $15 tri-tip lunch will also be available starting at 11 a.m.
For more information, contact Debbie Charter at 518-5955.