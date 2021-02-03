The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a virtual 2021 Rice Growers Meeting on Feb. 11.
Topics to be discussed during the meeting include weed management, disease management, arthropod management, Bird and salon Project updates, and emerging weed issues.
The meeting will take place via Zoom – the link and instructions will be emailed to registrants approximately a week prior to the webinar.
Registration costs $10.
For more information, to view the agenda or to register, visit ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32722.