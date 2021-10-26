The “Live United-Run United Spooktacular River Run” is back for its ninth installment on Saturday.
“We are elated to have the well-established event back after a year’s absence both for a monetary reason to fund numerous area programs and also to provide great family friendly Halloween weekend fun,” said Bob Harlan, executive director of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way.
The 5k run/walk and 10k run will start, as usual, at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 Center Street, Yuba City, and traverse the levees, with the 5k event going northward on the Yuba City side of the Feather River and the 10k going over the Fifth Street Bridge before turning north on the east levee to near the Catholic Cemetery.
Runners for both events will return via the reverse route to Gauche Park, where there will be a continental breakfast, free face painting, professional chip-timing awards for the top 80 runners, a costume contest for all ages and trick-or-treat bags for children ages five and under courtesy of the Sutter County Children and Families Commission.
“With this event, we are also kicking off fundraising for the ‘Born Learning Academy,’ which will benefit parents and their children ages newborn through four years,” said Harlan.
According to Harlan, the “Born Learning Academy” is new to the Yuba-Sutter region but has benefitted some five million families since its inception more than a decade ago to assist low-income families to provide a solid education to raise children out of the poverty cycle.
Harlan said the first of many future Academy locations is slated to begin in February of 2022
in the Yuba City Unified School District, which is a major partner along with the Sutter County Children and Families Commission.
Those interested in participating in the “Live United-Run United Spooktacular River Run” can sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/entfb3hk.
Registration cost $30 for adults, $25 for active duty military or Veterans and $20 for students ages six through 17. Children aged five and under can participate in the race for free.
Team registration fees with four or more adults cost $25 per person.
Registration includes chip-timing and an event t-shirt, while supplies last.
Interested participants can also sign up on the day of the run and cash, checks or credit and debit cards will be accepted for registration fees on-site.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. on the day of the event before the 10k run starts at 9 a.m. and the 5k run gets underway at 9:30 a.m.
The awards ceremony for the costume contest and running awards will be held at 10:25 a.m.
Funds received from the 2021 Live United-Run United, Spooktacular River Run benefit the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s 27 non-profit Partner Agencies and the new “United Way Born Learning Academy,” beginning in the Spring of 2022.
For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.