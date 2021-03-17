The Bear Valley-Indian Valley Fire Association is gearing up to host their 12th annual taco feed and raffle fundraiser on Saturday.
“We raise money through various fundraising events throughout the year, which all proceeds from this event help support the firefighting and lifesaving efforts of our local volunteer fire department,” said Pam Moore, member of the Bear Valley-Indian Valley Fire Association.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s taco feed will be served to-go at the Stonyford Town Hall, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, from 5-7 p.m.
Home deliveries will also be available starting at 4 p.m.
Tickets cost $10 and include Indian tacos, cookies and punch or coffee.
A raffle will also be held and tickets cost $1 each or 6 for $5.
According to Moore, last year’s raffle was a big success and brought in more than $1,000 due to the generosity of businesses in the surrounding area.
For more information, call Moore at 383-7019 or Nick Kaplan at 517-1561.