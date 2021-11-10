Annual United Way turkey drive underway

A collection of turkeys, hams and cash kicked off Tuesday as part of the 15th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive organized by Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, Results Radio stations and presenting sponsor, Golden Valley Auto Body.
The goal of this year’s drive is to collect more than 600 turkeys and hams and $13,000 in cash to serve up to 5,000 local residents in need, a news release said. All proceeds will go to 17 local organizations providing holiday dinners and food baskets, as well as local food closets.
“We are facing another uphill battle for this year’s Turkey Drive, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing meat prices to increase again this year, while at the same time having a high need,” said Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way Executive Director Bob Harlan in the release. “And, because of the pandemic’s lingering effects on the economy and local jobs, the actual demand from our 17 benefitting organizations receiving the donations remains high.”
Collections will be available at the following locations:
– Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Wide Awake Geek in Marysville from 3-6 p.m.
– Thursday, Nov. 11, at Grange Co-op in Yuba City from 3-6 p.m.
– Friday, Nov. 12, at New Earth Market in Yuba City from 3-6 p.m.
– Saturday, Nov. 13, at Hoblit Chevrolet in Colusa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
– Monday, Nov. 15, at Bridge Coffee Co. in Yuba City from 3-6 p.m.
– Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Brown’s Gas Co. in Marysville from 3-6 p.m.
– Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Dunkin’ in Yuba City from 3-6 p.m.
– Thursday, Nov. 18, at Cleanrite-Buildrite in Yuba City from 3-6 p.m.
– Friday, Nov. 19, at Rush Personnel Services in Yuba City from 2-5 p.m.
– Saturday, Nov. 20, at Golden Valley Auto Body in Yuba City from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For cash donations, you can text TURKEYS to 41444; go to www.yscunitedway.org (click on “Events”); call 530-743-1847, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., to pay by credit/debit card over the phone; or make checks payable to YSCUW, P.O. Box 122, Marysville, CA 95901.