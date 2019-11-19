Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced Monday that there may be a power shutoff due to a high wind event starting today and 20 customers in Colusa County could be affected.
According to a press release from PGE, the potential shutoff could affect portions of 16 counties in California.
The worsening dry conditions and expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage and sparks on the electric system that have the potential to ignite fires.
The high-fire risk conditions are expected to begin early this morning and continue through Thursday.
Once the high winds subside, expected to be Thursday mid-morning as of Tuesday afternoon, PGE crews will inspect the de-energized power lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event and then restore power.
According to a press release, residents in the areas of Arbuckle and Williams will be affected.
There will be charging stations open at the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency Public Health office, 240 N Villa Ave., Willows, and Glenn County HHSA Glenn Grows, 125 E Walker St., Orland, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more updates on the potential power shutoff, visit www.pge.com/pspsupdates.