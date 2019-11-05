After extreme high winds and power outages caused organizers to cancel, the rescheduled Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday Barbecue went off without a hitch on Sunday.
“It was a phenomenon that is all came together,” said event organizer Debbie Charter.
The annual car show, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, was originally scheduled for Oct. 27 but Charter said organizers decided to cancel at 3:30 a.m. that day due to an extremely windy forecast.
“Eight of us started making calls to the 181 people that were preregistered at 6:30 a.m. to let them know we had to cancel,” said Charter.
According to Charter, event organizers approached the Colusa County Board of Supervisors and the county’s Road Commission on Monday morning and by the end of the day they had approval to use their encroachment permit to close the road Nov. 3.
“We were back on,” said Charter. “We sat down Tuesday morning to make another round of calls to the people that were registered to see if they could make the new date.”
According to Charter, there were a few participants that were unable to attend but the turnout was still very high.
Charter said that 290 paid entries were in attendance on Sunday, coming from as far away as Petaluma, Pittsburgh, Napa, Calpella, Redding and Anderson. According to Charter, of the almost 300 entries, 46 of them where from Colusa County.
After hundreds of people come to browse the unique vehicles throughout the day, several awards were given at the conclusion of the car show.
Judge Tom Stephens, who has been building hot rods for the last 20 years, said he has been judging this car show for the last four years.
When judging a show of this kind, Stephens said there are several factors that go into choosing the winners.
“It depends on the division,” said Stephens. “If I’m judging upholstery, I look at the trim work. If I’m looking at best car, I look at the overall finish and whether it is clean and detailed.”
Donald Aron of Sacramento won best orphan with his 1942 Packard Clipper Club Sedan. Best muscle car went to Steve Borba of Woodland and his 1969 Ford Mach 1. Ken and Scott Price took home the award for best restored with their 19666 Pontiac GTO. Best Ford went to Dan Pallo of Petaluma and his 1940 Ford Coupe. Best truck was awarded to Chris and Erma Morris of Gridley for their 1953 Chevy Pickup. Best custom ride went to Charles Mavo of Live Oak and his 1962 Cadillac. Terry Santa Maria of Vacaville won best upholstery for his 1965 Volkswagen Bug.
The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office sponsored the loudest exhaust award, which was given to Manual Cano of Arbuckle for a reading of 137.7 decibels from his 1985 GMC Jimmy.
According to Charter, the top 10 and participant’s choice awards are voted on by the car entrants since they are the car experts.
The top ten awards, in no particular order, went to Paul Schlosser of Sacramento and his 1949 Chevy Fleet Line; John Kelly of Fairfieldand his 1950 Lincoln Phaeton Convertible; Mark Davis of Ukiah and his 1952 Kaiser Henry J; Bob Klobas of San Pablo and his 1951 Ford 2 Dr. Sedan; Michael and Judy Galbreth of Vacaville and their 1966 Chevy Nova SS; Steve Kerr of Woodland and his 1956 Chevy Nomad; John Nissen of Williams and his 1931 Ford Model A; Lane Morrison of Fairfield with a 1949 Cadillac Sedanette Fastback; Debbie Charter of Arbuckle with her 1937 Ford 4 Dr. Convertible and Mike Hale of Carmichael with his 1938 Ford Coupe.
The Participants Choice awards went to Bill Rodgers of Vallejo with his 1949 Ford Coupe and Louie Pool of Woodland with his 1939 Packard 1404 Super 8. The winning cars in this category will be featured on next years Arbuckle Car Show T-shirt.