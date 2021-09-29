The third annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show will be held at the Sacramento Valley Museum this weekend.
Show organizer Cristy Edwards said there are vendors coming from all over, even from out of state, and the focus of the show is old bottles, many of which are specialty collections.
According to Edwards, these types of bottles can be found in old mining camps, dumps and privy’s also known as outhouses and are sold anywhere from $20 to upwards of thousands of dollars for rare specimens.
“This year our display is of the local area springs that were once numerous,” said Edwards. “Some examples of these springs are Cook Springs, Bartlett Springs and Fout Springs.”
Some of the springs were resorts that bottled their water, said Edwards, while others had naturally occurring sparkling water.
“Many people from the cities would go stay at them during the summer months,” said Edwards.”We bought the old Stagecoach hotel in Leesville. We have some fascinating pictures of the wagons loaded with Bartlett springs water.”
Edwards said the show also has antique collectibles, including comic books, signs, tins, jewelry and more.
“My husband actually found a postcard from Wilbur Springs at a bottle show,” said Edwards. “He brought it home to show me. I was absolutely fascinated as I realized it was my great uncle writing the post card!”
On Friday, doors will be open for early birds from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a $10 admission fee. On Saturday, doors will be open from 8 a.m until 3 p.m. and admission is free.
Edwards said the show is a fundraiser for the Sacramento Valley Museum.
“The Museum houses an absolutely amazing collection of historical items,” said Edwards. “There are so many interesting items there.”
In addition to the bottle and collectibles show, Edwards said she hopes those that come out visit the Museum, where a new display was added that is beginning a local collection of Native American artifacts.
The Sacramento Valley Museum is located at 1491 E St. in Williams.
For more information or to request a table, call Slim or Cristy Edwards at 473-2502, text 586-0710 or email closethegatefenceco@yahoo.com.