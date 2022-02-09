The Maxwell Park and Recreation District is currently accepting applications for a vacancy on their board of directors.
According to a release issued by the District, the term for the vacant seat runs through Dec. 2.
“This is a great opportunity for members in the community to be a part of,” read the release. “Activities that MPRD are involved with are – the Easter egg hunt, basketball, Maxwell Country Christmas, the Leprechaun Run and The Zombie Run.”
Paper applications are available at the Maxwell Post Office, 260 Oak Street, Maxwell. Those interested in applying can also contact District President Kyle Miller to have an application emailed.
All applications are due Feb. 25.
For more information or to request an application, call or text Miller at 530-501-6588.