The Friends of the California State Fair announced recently that the application process for the annual Friends of The California State Fair Scholarship Program is now open to all eligible high school seniors and college students.
The scholarship program is a collaboration between the Friends of The California State Fair, the California Exposition & State Fair, the Ironstone Concours Foundation, the Blue Diamond Growers and the California State Fair Agricultural Advisory Council, a news release said.
“Not only do we at Cal Expo believe in hosting fun events for all of our family, friends, and loved ones in the community, but we also want to support the educational endeavors of students to achieve their goals and dreams,” said Rick Pickering, CEO of Cal Expo, in the release. “We are honored to help students across California further their educational aspirations and to continue giving back to the community.”
The program is looking for students who are passionate about achieving their goals, exhibit leadership, and present civic accomplishments. Specific scholarships available include the following areas: Agriculture, art, business, education and others.
The application deadline is March 1, 2022.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6j79k57r.