The Ministerial Association of Colusa County is gearing up to facilitate another year of the Christmas Food Basket program and donations are needed to keep up with the growing need within the community.
Reverend Jason McMullan, community service officer for the Ministerial Association of Colusa County, said last year the program provided 604 families with food baskets during the holiday season.
“This year, we are continuing our approach of providing food baskets at churches in each city and community in Colusa County, in order to expand access,” said McMullan. “With the sunset of several critical assistance programs this season, coupled with increasing prices on the cost of goods, we are expecting an even greater need this year. We are collecting both food and monetary donations, in order to match or surpass last year’s efforts.”
According to McMullan, this year’s program will be fully funded by community donations and purchases from local retailers.
“The food we stock this year’s baskets will come from several sources, including our local grocery stores – Sav-Mor & Grocery Outlet, our partner food banks and donations from larger regional grocers, such as Wal-Mart,” said McMullan. “This year, we are also bringing back the canned food drive at our local schools, who will collect non-perishable goods, and bring them to their local distributing church, for sorting. The food that schools donate, will go to directly support their local community.”
Monetary, tax deductible donations can be made online at www.colusamacc.org or sent to: Ministerial Association of Colusa County, C/O John Vafis, Treasurer, 53 Walnut Tree Drive, Colusa CA 95932.
For those interested in receiving a Christmas Food Basket this holiday season, applications in both English and Spanish can be found on the Ministerial Association website. All applications are due by Friday, Nov. 12.
According to McMullan, the Ministerial Association of Colusa County is an association of 21 churches and parishes, along with their ministers, that coordinates charitable endeavors, extends Christian benevolence and advocates for affiliated ministries and mission partners throughout Colusa County.
For more information about the Christmas Food Basket program or to get an application, visit http://www.colusamacc.org/christmas_food_basket.